April 4 - Pam Anderson Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, April 4, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Pam Anderson, Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for Colorado Secretary of State are required to collect 1,000 signatures per congressional district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801(2)(c.5), C.R.S. Anderson submitted 12,317 valid signatures, and has eclipsed the 1,000-signature per congressional district threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Congressional District 1 (2,039 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 549 Valid signatures 1,490 Congressional District 2 (1,679 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 159 Valid signatures 1,520 Congressional District 3 (1,929 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 383 Valid signatures 1,546 Congressional District 4 (2,696 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 631 Valid signatures 2,065 Congressional District 5 (1,571 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 289 Valid signatures 1,282 Congressional District 6 (1,823 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 491 Valid signatures 1,332 Congressional District 7 (2,028 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 490 Valid signatures 1,538 Congressional District 8 (2,029 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 485 Valid signatures 1,544 Total (17,904 signatures submitted) Total invalid signatures 5,587 Invalid signatures (congressional district known) 3,477 Invalid signatures (congressional district not known) 2,110 Total valid signatures 12,317

For a complete statement of sufficiency (PDF), click here.

For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.