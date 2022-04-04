Zesty.io Expands Partner Network to Australia, Announces First Partnership with PING Works

Zesty.io DXP and PING Works, a full service creative agency, today announced a partnership to deliver best-of-breed content management and strategy to brands.

PING Works and Canvas (the District Group) agencies are truly cutting-edge without cutting corners. We are very excited to be working with such a creative team to expand to the APAC region.” — Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales at Zesty.io

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zesty.io, the hybrid Digital Experience Manager (DXP) that deploys, adapts, and scales natively, and PING Works, a full service agency offering powerfully crafted and creative digital experiences, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-of-breed content management and strategy to Australian brands.

"We are excited to be expanding our offering with a DXP like Zesty.io," says Richard Hauer, CTO of PING Works. "The platform offers us extreme flexibility to implement it in creative ways to meet our goals faster and delight our clients."

Zesty.io aligns with PING and sister company Canvas’s mission to deliver impactful, innovative, and effective digital design and technology to enterprise of any size.

At a time when technology and creativity are progressively merging, marketers are looking for simple, clever and relevant ways to engage with their audiences. PING has a deep understanding of what people want from their digital devices and how best to deliver it to them across their chosen platforms.

Zesty.io, a flexible SaaS Digital Experience Platform, provides agencies like PING Works with development flexibility, easy content authoring, and intuitive tooling with a low learning curve, ultimately fueling faster-to-market solutions that appeal to brands in today’s ever changing business environment.

“PING Works and Canvas (the District Group) agencies that are truly cutting-edge without cutting corners. Their design eye and keen understanding of technology is what sets them apart," says Todd Sabo, Vice President of Sales at Zesty.io. “We are very excited to be working with such a creative team to expand our offering to the APAC region."

About Zesty.io

Zesty.io is a globally available Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that can deploy, adapt, and scale itself via its native cloud service WebEngine, a template-driven platform that instantly deploys to global CDNs.

With automatic page builds and instant server-side rendering, Zesty.io enables brands including Sony and Rocket League to natively create and preview content, push code to staging environments, and deploy globally, all from the same platform. Visit Zesty.io to learn more.

About DISTRICT Group

DISTRICT Group is a recently formed entity comprising PING Works (digital agency) and Canvas Group (design agency) whose aim is to provide a full-service agency offering that brings together cutting-edge technology and award-winning design.

DISTRICT houses a diverse and talented collective of digital experts, straddling technology, usability, design and social media skills. Our core disciplines include Digital Strategy and Innovation; World’s best practice Digital Technology; World-class Creative Design; Integrated Brand Strategy; UX & UID; Content Marketing; Managed Services & Hosting

Whilst the DISTRICT brand may be relatively new, the constituent parts have been working together for over 12 years now on major projects for blue-chip clients like Nestlé, Panasonic, NRMA, Thrifty Car Rental, and PGH Bricks (CSR). In the process, they have won a raft of design honours for creativity and design innovation, whilst delivering complex digital platforms for heavy-weight corporates.

DISTRICT is both independent and Australian-owned, based in Sydney’s CBD. From here, the group offers the full range of agency services, from digital strategy, brand strategy and innovation, through usability, UID and creative design, to development and managed services. This is all delivered via one-point-of-contact to coordinate a fully integrated service across all of these disciplines.

PING Works is a digital agency specialising in top-end web development and managed services, combining insightful and creative digital strategy with cutting-edge technology.

PING is owned by founders Tim Stokoe and Richard Hauer.

PING’s current client portfolio includes Secure Parking, WesTrac, Department of Planning & the Environment, Destination Gold Coast, MDA National, TEEG, Australian National Maritime Museum, Royal Australian College of Surgeons, and Nutricia.

Canvas Group is a creative agency for brand and digital change and is recognised as one of the most innovative agencies to come out of Australia & New Zealand (Awwwards 2015). They have developed over 11,000 projects for their clients – with one website voted best in the world in its category.

Canvas Group is owned by founders Jorge Castillo and Rosemary Castillo.

Canvas’ clients include Concrete Playground, White Ribbon, Schroders, SBS, Stockland, Sydney Living Museums, NSW Department of Education, and Transport for NSW