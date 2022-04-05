TD2 to Highlight Preclinical Progress of Two Novel HDAC Inhibitors at AACR Annual Meeting
These data suggest that GB-1101 could be an important new targeted epigenetic immunomodulator able to revoke immune privilege to enhance the clinical activity of immune checkpoint therapies,”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Translational Drug Development (TD2), a precision oncology contract research organization (CRO), announces the presentation of the preclinical results of two novel, targeted epigenetic inhibitors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA., to be held April 8-13, 2022.
Two posters will be presented at AACR that discuss the exciting preclinical results from the development of isoform-selective HDAC inhibitors, GB-1101 and GB-3103. The posters will highlight the potential synergies of these HDAC inhibitors with PARP and immune checkpoint inhibitors and the impact on tumor immune microenvironment and tumor progression in models of murine breast, human neuroendocrine prostate, and small cell lung cancers.
“The highly selective HDAC6 inhibitor GB-1101 reprogrammed the tumor immune microenvironment and elicited tumor regressions when combined with checkpoint inhibitors. These data suggest that GB-1101 could be an important new targeted epigenetic immunomodulator able to revoke immune privilege to enhance the clinical activity of immune checkpoint therapies,” said Paul Gonzales, Vice President of Nonclinical Operations at TD2. “The potent HDAC3 selective GB-3103 showed broad inhibition of genes in DNA repair pathways and could have utility in enhancing PARP inhibitor activity in homologous repair proficient cancers, or in overcoming PARP inhibitor resistance in homologous repair-deficient tumors.”
TD2 will be onsite at AACR to discuss these important results as well as host an exhibitor booth, #1861.
Abstract 1359: Selective HDAC6 Inhibition By GB-1101 Revokes Tumor Immune Privilege and Synergizes with Immune Checkpoint Therapies to Induce Tumor Regressions (Monday, April 11, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM CST) Molecular Signaling and Metabolic and Epigenetic Regulation in Adaptive Tumor Immunity Poster Session, Section 37, Poster Board Number 18
Abstract 2607: Inhibition of HDAC3 Induces BRCAness and Potent Synergy with PARP Inhibition in Neuroendocrine Prostate and Small Cell Lung Cancers (Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM CST) DNA Damage Response and Repair Poster Session, Section 22, Poster Board Number 20
About TD2
TD2 is a leader in precision oncology, providing innovative services for improved drug development. Using a dedicated, expert team with broad experience and understanding in cancer medicine, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support the accelerated development of novel therapeutics. Rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development services, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, enables customized clinical trial design and execution. The broad suite of capabilities encourages the timely selection of patient populations who are most likely to benefit from a new agent and the rapid identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development process with the ultimate goal of accelerating patient access to promising treatments. For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com.
