The 2022 Colorado Titan 100

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate over $22 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 2nd, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“These passionate and driven Titans of industry exemplify the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities, and making Colorado a better place to work and live.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, healthcare, construction/real estate, finance, professional services, hospitality, entertainment, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 2nd will be held at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum located in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden Partner at Wipfli.
This year, in addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be presenting the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only twelve Titan 100 honorees as part of this inaugural commemoration.
Titan award recipients are allowed to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite entrepreneurs that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk.
2022 Colorado Titan 100:
Thomas Ajspur*-Enavate
Kristi Alford-Haarberg - E2 Optics
John Barry-Wings Over the Rockies
Susan Bender-Linc Energy Systems
Christine Benero-Mile High United Way
Steve Bigari-Synq3
Drew Bisping-BluSky Restoration Contractors
Denise Burgess-Burgess Services
Raissa Chacon-AimHire, LLC
Doug Chapiewsky-Kanso Software
Jason Cherveny-Sanity Solutions
Darden Coors-Salad Collective, LLC
Gina Coufal-FRIENDS of Broomfield
Albert DaCosta-Paragon 28, Inc.
Patrick Dennis*-ExtraHop
Celia Dietrich-Dietrich Partners
Tami Door-Q Factor
Jason Dunn*-DACS Corp
John Eberle-Ascentia Real Estate Holding Company
Matt Emerson-AVFX
Butch Fiore-Fiore & Sons, Inc.
Halee Fischer-Wright*-MGMA
Barry Gleichenhaus-CeDUR
Paige Goss-Point Solutions Group
Bill Graebel-Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide
Kelly Green-Birko Corporation
Misty Gregarek-National Corporate Housing
Tiffany Grunert-Morris Animal Foundation
Troy Guard-TAG Restaurant Group
Shawn Hansson-Logic Integration
Pamela Harris-Mile High Early Learning
Alejandra Harvey Oliver*-American Striping Company
Don Hindman-Johnson Storage & Moving
Abby Hussey-Urban Air Adventure Park
Douglas Jackson*-Project C.U.R.E.
Bridget Johnson-Green Girl Recycling
David Jones-Sonsio Vehicle Protection
Leah Kay-Soulvation
Dani Kimlinger-MINES and Associates
Brad Knepper-All Copy Products
Kathy Knudsen*-Healthbreak, Inc.
Kathy Kranz-Pinnacol Assurance
Jaylene Kunze-Uplight
Cory Kwarta-Swisslog Healthcare Translogic
Heather Lafferty-Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver
Tony Lajimodiere-MPC
April Lambatos-Footers Catering, Social Capitol Events, Mibe
Jonathan Lantz-La Sportiva N.A., Inc.
Marsh Lavenue-INTERA Inc.
Anthony Lee-Zap Mortgage
Dave Lemnah-Lokal Homes
Dale LeMonds-Inspire Greatness Aveda Institutes Spas and Salons
Troy Lerner-Booyah Advertising
Robert Lindley-Canyon Title
Traci Lounsbury-ELEMENTS
Darcey Macken-Planterra Foods
Angela MacPhee-Baker Tilly
Michael Mahon*-Zia Consulting, Inc
Carina Martin-A Precious Child
Chris McAree-LeafTech Consulting, LLC
Karen McNeil-Miller-The Colorado Health Foundation
Taylor Merritt-Merritt Family Enterprise
Lisa Miller*-Spearhead Advisors
Mike Mitchell-MMP Living
Rob Nartker-Peak Vista Community Health Centers
Bradley Nattrass-urban-gro, Inc.
Derek Newsom-Liteye Systems, Inc.
Alex O'Brien-Cardinal Group Companies
Matt Oerding-Treehouse Eyes
Haneen Omar-2nd Home Community
Bob Paulsen-PlayerLync
Skye Perry*-SSP Innovations
Victoria Philips-Lombardi Brothers Meats
Jeff Porter-Handbid
Jay Prassl-Automox
Lorii Rabinowitz-Denver Scholarship Foundation
Daniel Ramirez-Ramirez Hospitality Group
Timothy Reeser-Lightning eMotors
Chris Rice-Welch Equipment Co., Inc.
Tamra Ryan-Women's Bean Project
Kristina Scala-Aspen Academy
Phil Sim-Blytheco, Inc.
Shannon Sisler-Crocs
Brandon Slade-Untapped Learning
Joe Slavik-Howell Construction
Marcus Smiley-Epoch Concepts LLC
Alina Smith-Pet Releaf
Tony Smith-R&R Engineers-Surveyors, Inc.
Megan Smith-Symbia Logistics
Nick Stanitz-Harper*-Edison Interactive
Lloyd Starr-Vinyl Me, Please
Mark Swanson-Birko Corporation
Gem Swartz-Catalyst Marketing Agency
Heather Underwood-EvoEndo, Inc.
Mischelle Weaver*-Sunflower Bank
Tracie Wilcox-On Tap Credit Union
Mirka Wilderer-De Nora Water Technologies
Scott Wiley-Growcentia, Inc.
Ryan Wood-Sweetwood Smoke & Co.
Marla Yetka-Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Events Venue
About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive-level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.
