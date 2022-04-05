Titan 100 Transparent Shield Titan 100 Black Logo

Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Colorado Titan 100

These passionate and driven Titans of industry exemplify the true definition of leadership.” — Jaime Zawmon

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate over $22 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 2nd, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“These passionate and driven Titans of industry exemplify the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities, and making Colorado a better place to work and live.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, healthcare, construction/real estate, finance, professional services, hospitality, entertainment, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 2nd will be held at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum located in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden Partner at Wipfli.

This year, in addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be presenting the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only twelve Titan 100 honorees as part of this inaugural commemoration.

Titan award recipients are allowed to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite entrepreneurs that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk.

2022 Colorado Titan 100:

Thomas Ajspur*-Enavate

Kristi Alford-Haarberg - E2 Optics

John Barry-Wings Over the Rockies

Susan Bender-Linc Energy Systems

Christine Benero-Mile High United Way

Steve Bigari-Synq3

Drew Bisping-BluSky Restoration Contractors

Denise Burgess-Burgess Services

Raissa Chacon-AimHire, LLC

Doug Chapiewsky-Kanso Software

Jason Cherveny-Sanity Solutions

Darden Coors-Salad Collective, LLC

Gina Coufal-FRIENDS of Broomfield

Albert DaCosta-Paragon 28, Inc.

Patrick Dennis*-ExtraHop

Celia Dietrich-Dietrich Partners

Tami Door-Q Factor

Jason Dunn*-DACS Corp

John Eberle-Ascentia Real Estate Holding Company

Matt Emerson-AVFX

Butch Fiore-Fiore & Sons, Inc.

Halee Fischer-Wright*-MGMA

Barry Gleichenhaus-CeDUR

Paige Goss-Point Solutions Group

Bill Graebel-Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide

Kelly Green-Birko Corporation

Misty Gregarek-National Corporate Housing

Tiffany Grunert-Morris Animal Foundation

Troy Guard-TAG Restaurant Group

Shawn Hansson-Logic Integration

Pamela Harris-Mile High Early Learning

Alejandra Harvey Oliver*-American Striping Company

Don Hindman-Johnson Storage & Moving

Abby Hussey-Urban Air Adventure Park

Douglas Jackson*-Project C.U.R.E.

Bridget Johnson-Green Girl Recycling

David Jones-Sonsio Vehicle Protection

Leah Kay-Soulvation

Dani Kimlinger-MINES and Associates

Brad Knepper-All Copy Products

Kathy Knudsen*-Healthbreak, Inc.

Kathy Kranz-Pinnacol Assurance

Jaylene Kunze-Uplight

Cory Kwarta-Swisslog Healthcare Translogic

Heather Lafferty-Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver

Tony Lajimodiere-MPC

April Lambatos-Footers Catering, Social Capitol Events, Mibe

Jonathan Lantz-La Sportiva N.A., Inc.

Marsh Lavenue-INTERA Inc.

Anthony Lee-Zap Mortgage

Dave Lemnah-Lokal Homes

Dale LeMonds-Inspire Greatness Aveda Institutes Spas and Salons

Troy Lerner-Booyah Advertising

Robert Lindley-Canyon Title

Traci Lounsbury-ELEMENTS

Darcey Macken-Planterra Foods

Angela MacPhee-Baker Tilly

Michael Mahon*-Zia Consulting, Inc

Carina Martin-A Precious Child

Chris McAree-LeafTech Consulting, LLC

Karen McNeil-Miller-The Colorado Health Foundation

Taylor Merritt-Merritt Family Enterprise

Lisa Miller*-Spearhead Advisors

Mike Mitchell-MMP Living

Rob Nartker-Peak Vista Community Health Centers

Bradley Nattrass-urban-gro, Inc.

Derek Newsom-Liteye Systems, Inc.

Alex O'Brien-Cardinal Group Companies

Matt Oerding-Treehouse Eyes

Haneen Omar-2nd Home Community

Bob Paulsen-PlayerLync

Skye Perry*-SSP Innovations

Victoria Philips-Lombardi Brothers Meats

Jeff Porter-Handbid

Jay Prassl-Automox

Lorii Rabinowitz-Denver Scholarship Foundation

Daniel Ramirez-Ramirez Hospitality Group

Timothy Reeser-Lightning eMotors

Chris Rice-Welch Equipment Co., Inc.

Tamra Ryan-Women's Bean Project

Kristina Scala-Aspen Academy

Phil Sim-Blytheco, Inc.

Shannon Sisler-Crocs

Brandon Slade-Untapped Learning

Joe Slavik-Howell Construction

Marcus Smiley-Epoch Concepts LLC

Alina Smith-Pet Releaf

Tony Smith-R&R Engineers-Surveyors, Inc.

Megan Smith-Symbia Logistics

Nick Stanitz-Harper*-Edison Interactive

Lloyd Starr-Vinyl Me, Please

Mark Swanson-Birko Corporation

Gem Swartz-Catalyst Marketing Agency

Heather Underwood-EvoEndo, Inc.

Mischelle Weaver*-Sunflower Bank

Tracie Wilcox-On Tap Credit Union

Mirka Wilderer-De Nora Water Technologies

Scott Wiley-Growcentia, Inc.

Ryan Wood-Sweetwood Smoke & Co.

Marla Yetka-Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Events Venue

www.titan100.biz

