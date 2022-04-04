Maine State Police and Maine State Troopers Foundation Raise Money for Autism Non-Profits

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

The Maine State Police and Maine State Troopers Foundation (MSTF) are teaming up once again to raise awareness and funds for non-profit organizations.

For 2022, they chose to design an Autism Awareness plate and patch. MSTF have partnered with the Autism Society of Maine, and the (Doug) Flutie Foundation for Autism Awareness Month in April of 2022.

“The Maine State Troopers Foundation is proud to partner with the Autism Society of Maine and Flutie Foundation as we enter Autism Acceptance Month,” said Sgt. Aaron Turcotte of the MSTF. “We are fortunate to have these two amazing organizations supporting us with the messaging our troopers will display on their license plates throughout the month. Autism may be hard to see, but it isn’t invisible. Practice Compassion, which we know is one of the Maine State Police Core Values.”

The plates have been authorized to be displayed on Maine State Police cruisers for the month of April. They will be auctioned off by the MSTF at a later date.

“It’s through our generous and dedicated community partners, like the Maine State Police, that the Flutie Foundation can raise critical funds allowing people and families with autism live life to the fullest,” said Nick Savarese, Director of the Flutie Foundation. “We are grateful to partner with the Maine State Police, who keep people with autism safe in their community and work to build inclusive communities of acceptance and respect.”

In addition to the plates, the MSTF have ordered Autism Awareness patches. Similar to our “Pink Patch” initiative, which raised nearly $4000.00, helping us, the troopers, to present two $5000.00 checks to Sarah’s House and Cary Medical Center, we expect these to help offset the additional costs of the plates allowing us to give more to the two organizations. The cost of the patch will be $10 each or 5 for $40. with $1 for shipping and handling per patch.

“Autism Society of Maine is a non‐profit organization founded in 1976, whose membership consists of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), their families, members of the community, and the professionals who work with them. As an affiliate of the Autism Society, our mission is to promote lifelong access and opportunity for all individuals on the autism spectrum to become participating members of their communities,” said Cathy Dionne, Executive Director of the Autism Society.

“Education, advocacy, support and public awareness form the cornerstones of the Autism Society of Maine’s efforts to carry forth our mission. The Autism Society celebrates differences as we work to create connections.”

To order a patch email The Maine State Troopers Foundation at MaineStateTroopersFoundation@gmail.com and include a mailing address.

The Autism Society of Maine

Autism Acceptance Month – The Connection Is You™

The Autism Society of Maine provides education and resources to support the valued lives of individuals on the Autism spectrum and their families. ASM began as a support group for several parents who had children with Autism who were placed in a day program at Mariah Clark School in Hallowell this program was created for children with behavior and communication disorders.

For more information visit their website.

The Flutie Foundation

The Flutie Foundation’s mission is to help people and families affected by autism live life to the fullest. They provide programs and activities that improve the quality of everyday life for people and families affected by autism along seven key dimensions that are critical to living each day fully. The Foundation aims to provide a path for education and/or employment during the day; opportunities for physical and social activity outside of work/school; and the tools to be safe, supported, and informed at all times.

For more information visit their website.

The Maine State Troopers Foundation

The Maine State Troopers Foundation was formed as a not-for-profit independent arms-length organization in 1994 with the purpose of supporting the work of Maine State Police troopers across Maine who tirelessly and voluntarily develop, assist, support and offer outreach to coordinate programs with local community groups in an effort to enhance the lives of Maine youths and citizens.

For more information visit their website.