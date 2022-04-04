New Jersey native, 2oo $hyy releases a 15 song album “Meet My Past” in March of 2022.

Album Cover- Meet My Past

2oo $hyy is New Jersey's NEXT UP

This is my best body of work so far” — 2oo $hyy

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2oo $hyy is becoming a name to recognize within the music industry rather quickly. Hailing from New Jersey, this 19 year old artist has connected with music professionals across the country and release a 15 song album titled “Meet My Past” in March of 2022. He has completed these accomplishments while studying at Temple University in Philadelphia where he studies currently. 2oo $hyy formulates his music for the ears of anyone who is willing to listen with an open mind. His artistic style has no bounds and he crafts his sound in ways that nearly anyone can resonate with. His first album captures his past relationships and challenges he has faced thus far. The album consists of a mixture of R&B, Hip Hop, and Pop music that takes a listener through the complicated journey he faced in his adolescence. Women, parties, failure, accountability, and reality are the main topics discussed while intertwining with specific details in his life. 2oo $hyy looks forward to releasing more independent singles while preparing his next studio album which highlights his future endeavors and lessons he’s learned. By utilizing his eclectic musical influences and improving his recording skills consistently, 2oo $hyy is bound to be a name you remember and never forget.