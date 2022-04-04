Andy Thomson announces major endorsements in his campaign for Florida House of Representatives, District 91
I am honored to have the endorsement of so many elected officials who I have had the privilege of working with over the years.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Thomson continues to add to an impressive list of endorsements. In less than two months since Andy announced his candidacy for House District 91, he has secured the endorsement of fourteen elected officials, including current House District 91 Representative Emily Slosberg-King.
"I have worked closely with Andy Thomson over the years to help tackle some of our District's most pressing issues. Andy knows this District, has served it well on the Boca Raton City Council and will be a staunch advocate for our seniors, families and residents. I'm proud to endorse Andy Thomson for State House District 91." - Current District 91 State Representative Emily Slosberg-King
"Andy Thomson is a true problem solver. He knows how to bring people together and works hard to keep our community safe. Andy is the leader we need fighting for us." – Dave Aronberg, State Attorney
"Andy has demonstrated a keen awareness of the needs of our community. He isn't afraid to roll up his sleeves and participate in making our city shine!" – Robert Weinroth, Palm Beach County Mayor
Elected officials recognize Andy Thomson has the temperament, experience, and vision to make an excellent State Representative. Andy has a reputation as a consensus builder focused on results instead of acclaim. He has a record of managing a billion-dollar budget, reducing taxes, protecting the environment, supporting small businesses, and standing up for Boca Raton families.
"I am honored to have the endorsement of so many elected officials who I have had the privilege of working with over the years. Together, we can move our local community and the State of Florida forward in a positive, inclusive direction," said Andy Thomson.
Here is the current list of elected officials endorsing Andy Thomson for State Representative. This list continues to grow and will be updated on Andy's website throughout the campaign.
* State Senator Tina Polsky
* State Senator Lori Berman
* State Senator Shervin Jones
* State Representative Emily Slosberg-King
* State Representative Joe Casello
* State Representative Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds
* State Attorney Dave Aronberg
* Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon
* Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller Joe Abruzzo
* Palm Beach County Mayor Bob Weinroth
* Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard
* Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay
* Palm Beach County School Board Chair Frank Barbieri
* Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz
Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020.
Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca's downtown. He also serves on the governing board of the Palm Beach Transportation Authority.
Before his election to the city council, Andy served on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency's Citizens Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair, City of Boca Raton Education Task Force, and as a member of the City of Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel.
Andy graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin' Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU, teaching local and state government. He met his wife Joanna during their first day of class at the University of Miami, and they have been together ever since. They were married in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his kids in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.
