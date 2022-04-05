Submit Release
Joseon Empire and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda Sign Treaty of Peace, Amity and Commerce

Joseon Official Logo

Dynastic Empire that Once Ruled a United Korea Begins New Era of "Digital Diplomacy."

(The Agreement between Joseon and Antigua and Barbuda) supports education, economic investment and other developmental initiatives and provides the basis for longstanding friendly relations.”
— Joseon Official Communique
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joseon Empire is honored to announce the signing of a Treaty of Peace, Amity, and Commerce with the Government of the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda. Joseon (also known as “Chosen’), a dynastic empire in existence since 1392 and which until the early 20th century ruled over a united Korea, has been reimagined by Joseon King Andrew Lee as a digital nation without territory or borders.

The Treaty supports education, economic investment and other developmental initiatives in Antigua and Barbuda, and provides the basis for longstanding friendly relations. During its long and accomplished history, Joseon signed perpetual treaties in good standing with many nations. The Treaty with Antigua and Barbuda is one of many new bilateral agreements Joseon hopes to sign to advance its national goal of a free, prosperous, open world.

