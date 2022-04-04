Seven Canyons Advisors Welcomes Shreyas Attavar to Its Research Team
Attavar’s Experience with International and Emerging Markets is a Strong AdditionSALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC (SCA) announces the addition of senior analyst Shreyas Attavar to its research team. Spencer Stewart, partner at SCA, enthusiastically welcomed Mr. Attavar. “Shreyas’ recent experience in Asia-Pacific Markets and the lessons he has learned throughout his 13-year career in the investments field will enhance our depth of knowledge and add to our expertise. We are thrilled to have Shreyas join us at Seven Canyons and expect him to make an immediate impact.”
Prior to joining Seven Canyons, Mr. Attavar was a director and portfolio manager for five years at Atman Capital Management, an investment firm focused on Global and Indian equities. Before that, Shreyas worked as an equity analyst and junior partner at Veritas Capital for six years.
Mr. Attavar will add to the research capabilities of Seven Canyons and assist the team in identifying investment opportunities across all SCA funds. He is a CFA charter holder and his knowledge of markets and specific companies will be a great addition to the experienced team of managers.
About Seven Canyons Advisors
Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC is a 100% employee-owned investment advisor based in Salt Lake City and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Seven Canyons brings together a small group of experienced investment professionals, based on a firm belief that close collaboration within a small organization provides the optimal way to identify the best global investment opportunities and the nimbleness to take advantage of them. Learn more at www.sevencanyonsadvisors.com.
Seven Canyons Funds Shareholder Services Telephone: (833) 722-6966 (833-7CANYON)
RISKS AND DISCLOSURES:
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Mutual fund investing involves risks, and loss of principal is possible. Investment objectives may not be achieved. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile, and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large-cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities, especially in emerging and frontier markets, entails special risks, such as unstable currencies, highly volatile securities markets, and political and social instability, which are described in more detail in the prospectus.
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund (or of the Investment Company) carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-833-722-6966. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
The Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund's investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund's primary investment objective is to capture current income; a secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.
© 2022 Seven Canyons. All rights reserved. Seven Canyons Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ADI).
Eric Moessing
Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC
+1 8013492721
eric@scadvs.com