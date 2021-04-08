Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Named A Top Mutual Fund by Investors Business Daily

Recipient of Best International Mutual Funds Award 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund has been identified by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) as one of the five Best International Mutual Funds.

The annual IBD Best Mutual Funds Awards identifies funds with at least $100 million in assets that have outperformed their benchmarks for the past one, three, five, and 10 years — a feat that only 24% of funds can claim. This is the sixth year IBD has published the list. For the full list, click here.

Lead Portfolio Manager Josh Stewart noted that two things make this year’s award particularly stand out. “Receiving this award for a second time validates our stock-picking strategy. Having both strong short- and long-term results takes more than luck. We are also especially gratified to be the only small cap fund among IBD’s Best International Funds.”

Josh Stewart has managed the World Innovators Fund since 2010, initially with Wasatch Advisors, and for the last three years with Seven Canyons Advisors.

Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC is a 100% employee-owned investment advisor based in Salt Lake City and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Seven Canyons brings together a small group of highly experienced investment professionals, who share the belief that close collaboration within a small organization provides the optimal way to identify the best global investment opportunities and retain the nimbleness to take advantage of them. Learn more at www.sevencanyonsadvisors.com.

RISKS AND DISCLOSURES:

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Mutual fund investing involves risks, and loss of principal is possible. Investment objectives may not be achieved. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile, and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large-cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities, especially in emerging and frontier markets, entails special risks, such as unstable currencies, highly volatile securities markets, and political and social instability, which are described in more detail in the prospectus.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund (or of the Investment Company) carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-833-722-6966. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund's investment objective is long-term growth of capital.

© 2021 Seven Canyons. All rights reserved. Seven Canyons Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ADI).

Contacts
Seven Canyons Advisors
Eric Moessing, 801-349-2721
eric@scadvs.com

Eric Moessing
Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC
+1 801-349-2721
email us here

