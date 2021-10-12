Seven Canyons Advisors Releases Q3 2021 Chairman’s Comments: Conundrum
How is it that the stock market continues to rise? It’s a conundrum.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his recently released Quarterly Commentary, Sam Stewart, a partner at Seven Canyons Advisors, referred to today’s market behavior as a conundrum.
— Sam Stewart
“In spite of soaring short rates, long rates remained stubbornly flat. Now, despite the hit to our economy from Covid lockdowns, supply chain issues, and inflation, how is it that the stock market continues to rise? It’s a conundrum,” says Stewart.
Stewart goes on to discuss questions like, “Is the market wrong?” and “Is the market a bubble ready to pop?”
Read the complete commentary here.
About Sam Stewart
Sam is a portfolio manager at Seven Canyons Advisors. Prior to Seven Canyons, Sam founded Wasatch Advisors. During his 43-year tenure there he grew the firm to over $17 billion in assets under management. Before Wasatch, Sam was a professor of finance at Columbia University and at the University of Utah, and was a Financial Analyst at the SEC.
About Seven Canyons Advisors
Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC is a 100% employee-owned investment advisor based in Salt Lake City and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Seven Canyons brings together a small group of highly experienced investment professionals with a firm belief that close collaboration within a small organization provides the optimal way to identify the best global investment opportunities and the nimbleness to take advantage of them. Learn more at www.sevencanyonsadvisors.com.
# # #
Seven Canyons Funds Shareholder Services Telephone: (833) 722-6966 (833-7CANYON)
____________
RISKS AND DISCLOSURES:
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Mutual fund investing involves risks, and loss of principal is possible. Investment objectives may not be achieved. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile, and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large-cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities, especially in emerging and frontier markets, entails special risks, such as unstable currencies, highly volatile securities markets, and political and social instability, which are described in more detail in the prospectus.
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund (or of the Investment Company) carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-833-722-6966. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
The Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund's investment objective is long-term growth of capital.
© 2021 Seven Canyons. All rights reserved. Seven Canyons Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ADI).
Eric Moessing
Seven Canyons Advisors, LLC
+1 801-349-2721
email us here