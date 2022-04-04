Dr. Michael Conner Discusses Technology Integration with Education Leaders
Superintendent Emeritus and education futurist, Dr. Michael Conner, shared valuable insights in a webinar co-hosted by AASA, CoSN, and EdWeb.
The webinar discussed data sharing across district applications.
Key characteristics of a highly integrated system include the creation of student “rosters” when students enter the school system, with additional data requirements such as test scores being added automatically as they progress through each grade. Implementing systems to automate data reduce the need for manual data entry and uploading of spreadsheets. Additional requirements like data access, analysis, and security were also discussed.
To achieve interoperability, districts must first review and respond to what happened during the first years of the pandemic. Many district administrators did not fully understand the importance of having all their systems work together, and many educators were signing up individually for apps and other resources that could help them meet student needs.
According to Dr. Michael Conner, there may now be a need for “strategic abandonment” of software and systems that do not work well with other parts of a district’s technology infrastructure.
Dr. Conner recommended using design thinking, combined with a research and development process in which quick, initial cycles are used to compile and analyze data that shows how well something works and meets the district’s goals. This process includes compiling and considering feedback from users and administrators, before proceeding with full-scale implementation and the integration of the project into the district’s strategic plan.
About AASA
AASA is the premier association for school system leaders and serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership on Capitol Hill.
About CoSN (the Consortium for School Networking)
AASA is the premier professional association for school system technology leaders. CoSN provides thought leadership resources, community, best practices and advocacy tools to help leaders succeed in the digital transformation. CoSN represents over 13 million students in school districts nationwide and continues to grow as a powerful and influential voice in K-12 education.
About EdWeb
edWeb.net is an award-winning professional learning network that makes it easy to collaborate, engage in peer-to-peer learning, and share innovative ideas and resources.
