Dr. Michael Conner Discusses Technology Integration with Education Leaders

Student learning

Superintendent Emeritus and education futurist, Dr. Michael Conner, shared valuable insights in a webinar co-hosted by AASA, CoSN, and EdWeb.

To achieve interoperability, districts must first review and respond to what happened during the first years of the pandemic. ”
— Dr. Michael Conner
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superintendent Emeritus and education futurist, Dr. Michael Conner, shared valuable insights in a webinar co-hosted by AASA, CoSN, and EdWeb, “Interoperability: Seamlessly Sharing Data, Content, and Services Within School District Systems or Applications.” The webinar discussed data sharing across district applications.

Key characteristics of a highly integrated system include the creation of student “rosters” when students enter the school system, with additional data requirements such as test scores being added automatically as they progress through each grade. Implementing systems to automate data reduce the need for manual data entry and uploading of spreadsheets. Additional requirements like data access, analysis, and security were also discussed.

To achieve interoperability, districts must first review and respond to what happened during the first years of the pandemic. Many district administrators did not fully understand the importance of having all their systems work together, and many educators were signing up individually for apps and other resources that could help them meet student needs.

According to Dr. Michael Conner, there may now be a need for “strategic abandonment” of software and systems that do not work well with other parts of a district’s technology infrastructure.

Dr. Conner recommended using design thinking, combined with a research and development process in which quick, initial cycles are used to compile and analyze data that shows how well something works and meets the district’s goals. This process includes compiling and considering feedback from users and administrators, before proceeding with full-scale implementation and the integration of the project into the district’s strategic plan.

