Meet Author Christine Conforti on May 6th at Uncorked in Totowa, NJ

Christine Conforti will be appearing on May 6th at Uncorked in Totowa, NJ

Patersonian Christine Conforti will do Book signing of THE LEGEND OF THE SEASON: Magic of the Pearls at Uncorked. 5pm Fri. May 6th, 2022. RSVP: 973-782-4780

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited is proud to announce that Christine Conforti will be appearing for a Book signing with her new book

THE LEGEND OF THE SEASON:
Magic of the Pearls at Uncorked, 650 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ 07512,

RSVP at UNCORKED: 973-782-4780.
5pm on Friday May 6th, 2022.

Biography:
Ms. Conforti, a graduate of Villanova University was born and raised in Paterson, NJ. For many years she ran a Paterson Arts Series at the Ivanhoe Wheelhouse in the Historic District of Paterson. She also participated in The Great George Festival, and most recently organized a Children's Art show at the Paterson Museum in 2020. She has also been active with the Paterson Library as a Board of Advisors.

Acclaim for Ms. Conforti appearing at the Oradell Library.

"Thank you again for such a great program last night. We received many compliments for such a rare and intriguing program. We also enjoyed the lively question-and-answer session and the literary 'celebrities' who came out to see and hear your wonderful program."

"It was great having you perform WCW's Paterson, Book 1 at Oradell Public Library !!!"
John J Trause, Director, Oradell Library, NJ.

"Reading was excellent! Both readers really brought Paterson the work to life & made it accessible, rather than daunting (as a lengthy poem like that can appear to be). Because of their efforts, I feel like I know more about WCW’s great poem & about WCW, as a writer — & story-teller! Your discussion of Paterson the city, Newark, and WCW very much enhanced the event. Thank you so much for this wonderful program.
My best, D. Rowland."

"Of half dozen live poetry readings that come to mind, your PATERSON was the best."
K. Kramer

ArtsPRunlimited Inc is a sponsored program with Fractured Atlas:
<http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419>;

ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
danielpquinn684@gmail.com
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

