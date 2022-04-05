Meet Author Christine Conforti on May 6th at Uncorked in Totowa, NJ
Patersonian Christine Conforti will do Book signing of THE LEGEND OF THE SEASON: Magic of the Pearls at Uncorked. 5pm Fri. May 6th, 2022. RSVP: 973-782-4780
NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited is proud to announce that Christine Conforti will be appearing for a Book signing with her new book
— John J Trause
THE LEGEND OF THE SEASON:
Magic of the Pearls at Uncorked, 650 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ 07512,
RSVP at UNCORKED: 973-782-4780.
5pm on Friday May 6th, 2022.
Biography:
Ms. Conforti, a graduate of Villanova University was born and raised in Paterson, NJ. For many years she ran a Paterson Arts Series at the Ivanhoe Wheelhouse in the Historic District of Paterson. She also participated in The Great George Festival, and most recently organized a Children's Art show at the Paterson Museum in 2020. She has also been active with the Paterson Library as a Board of Advisors.
Acclaim for Ms. Conforti appearing at the Oradell Library.
"Thank you again for such a great program last night. We received many compliments for such a rare and intriguing program. We also enjoyed the lively question-and-answer session and the literary 'celebrities' who came out to see and hear your wonderful program."
"It was great having you perform WCW's Paterson, Book 1 at Oradell Public Library !!!"
John J Trause, Director, Oradell Library, NJ.
"Reading was excellent! Both readers really brought Paterson the work to life & made it accessible, rather than daunting (as a lengthy poem like that can appear to be). Because of their efforts, I feel like I know more about WCW’s great poem & about WCW, as a writer — & story-teller! Your discussion of Paterson the city, Newark, and WCW very much enhanced the event. Thank you so much for this wonderful program.
My best, D. Rowland."
"Of half dozen live poetry readings that come to mind, your PATERSON was the best."
K. Kramer
