ROBERT GLAZER, AFFILIATE & PARTNER MARKETING PIONEER, JOINS SHILLX AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR
DeFi Ventures, LLC d/b/a ShillX (“ShillX”) is proud to announce that Robert Glazer has joined ShillX as a Strategic Advisor.
Over the next decade, some of the biggest innovations in the affiliate industry will emerge from new applications leveraging blockchain and new partnerships in the Web3 ecosystem.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Glazer is the founder and Chairman of the Board of the premier global partner marketing agency, Acceleration Partners. Robert Glazer founded Acceleration Partners and led AP to become the market leader in the partnership marketing industry, working with some of the world’s largest brands including Target, LinkedIn, Instacart and Noom to launch and manage their affiliate and partnership marketing programs.
“I feel extremely fortunate to bring on Robert Glazer, a pioneer in the affiliate marketing space on an international level, as a strategic advisor to ShillX,” said Jeffrey Jewett, Chief Executive Officer of ShillX. “Robert is truly in the upper echelon of individuals in the partner marketing space, globally. We believe that Robert’s guidance will help us leverage our platform to expand from the Decentralized Finance vertical to the broader Web3 marketplace, including the metaverse. His experience will provide our product team with critical insights for building a software that will be primed for adoption by global brands.”
“Over the next decade, some of the biggest innovations in the affiliate industry will emerge from new applications leveraging blockchain and new partnerships in the Web3 ecosystem. I am excited to work with the incredible team Jeff has put together at ShillX, who are early leaders in this space” said Glazer.
In addition to being the founder and Board Chairman of Acceleration Partners, Robert is a #1 Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and international bestselling author – his books focus on inspiring professional development and success, with titles that include Performance Partnerships, Moving to Outcomes, Friday Forward, How to Thrive in the Virtual Workplace, and Elevate.
ABOUT SHILLX
ShillX has created the first cross-chain DeFi affiliate network of its kind built 100% on the blockchain. The network is the next iteration of development in the ever-evolving crypto space, building for DeFi commerce, NFTs, and the emerging metaverse.
The ShillX affiliate platform works by directly connecting merchants who create products, with affiliates who promote products, all via the blockchain. Merchants register their products on the network and offer rewards to affiliates who promote their products to consumers. Affiliates drive consumers to their personalized DeFi marketplace (“dApp”) on the platform. When a consumer swaps for a merchant’s product, the affiliate seamlessly receives their rewards, which are stored on the blockchain.
ShillX publicly launched a Beta version of its software for certain early adopters on March 31, 2022. Over the coming weeks ShillX will bring onto the platform, on a rolling basis, the backlog of over 50 companies on the waitlist. Anyone interested in getting on the waitlist or learning more about the project should contact Jeffrey Jewett at the contact information provided above.
