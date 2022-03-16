SCOTT PAUL, BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRY EVANGELIST, JOINS SHILLX AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR
Scott Paul is both a blockchain industry leader and proven martech industry veteran who will bring extensive experience to the ShillX team.
DeFi Ventures, LLC d/b/a ShillX ("ShillX") is proud to announce that Scott Paul has joined ShillX as a Strategic Advisor.
— Jeffrey Jewett, CEO @ ShillX
“We are beyond pleased to announce Scott Paul as a strategic advisor to ShillX” said Jeffrey Jewett, Chief Executive Officer of ShillX. “Scott’s deep experience in industry defining blockchain businesses, experience growing a successful affiliate marketing platform, and evangelism in the Web3 and DeFi space will be invaluable to ShillX as we grow our business and pursue our mission to be the dominant player in the decentralized affiliate marketplace.”
Scott Paul is a Board Member and investor of Giddy, Co-Founder of Convoi Ventures, CEO of Wooly, Executive Board Member of the Utah Blockchain Coalition, and Co-Founder of the very successful Cryptopia Web3 conference. Additionally, Scott has had great success building and advising Web2 affiliate companies and brings an unmatched ability to tap into key players in the blockchain arena.
ABOUT SHILLX
ShillX has created the first cross-chain DeFi affiliate network of its kind built 100% on the blockchain. The network is the next iteration of development in the ever-evolving crypto space, building for DeFi, NFTs, and the emerging metaverse.
The ShillX affiliate platform works by directly connecting merchants that create products, with affiliates who promote products, all via the blockchain. Merchants register their projects on the network and offer rewards to affiliates who promote their products to consumers. Affiliates drive consumers to their personalized DeFi swapper application (“dApp”) on the platform. When a consumer swaps for a merchant’s product, the affiliate seamlessly receives their rewards, which are stored on the blockchain.
ShillX will be doing a public launch for early adopters on March 31, 2022. Anyone interested in learning more about the project should contact Jeffrey Jewett at the contact information provided.
