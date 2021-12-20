Submit Release
News Search

There were 340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,774 in the last 365 days.

ShillX Announces Decentralized Affiliate Platform Built for Web3

ShillX Icon

DeFi Ventures, LLC d/b/a ShillX (“ShillX”) has developed the first decentralized affiliate platform built 100% on the blockchain for web3, NFT, and DeFi.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFi Ventures, LLC d/b/a ShillX (“ShillX”) has developed the first decentralized affiliate platform built 100% on the blockchain.

Jeffrey Jewett, a martech industry veteran and former Impact Tech, Inc. executive, is a founding partner of ShillX. “We have created the first cross-chain affiliate network of its kind built 100% on the blockchain. Our network is really the next iteration of development in the ever-evolving crypto space as a whole building for DeFi, NFTs, and the emerging metaverse. The platform we have created pushes the entire space forward” says Jewett.

The ShillX affiliate platform works by directly connecting merchants that create products with affiliates who promote products, via the blockchain. Merchants register their projects on the network and offer rewards to affiliates to promote their products to consumers. Affiliates drive consumers to their personalized DeFi swapper application (the “dApp”) on the platform. When a consumer swaps for a merchant’s product, the affiliate seamlessly receives their rewards, which are stored on the blockchain.

Jewett says that “we’ve created a platform that allows merchants and consumers to connect directly with one another without any intermediary. The ShillX platform provides a real-life and real-time user experience and interface that allows people to utilize the blockchain like never before, and doesn’t require someone to be a professional blockchain developer. Enabling merchants and consumers to focus on what they do best, which is producing and promoting great products and services. We’ve brought the security and privacy of the blockchain to an affiliate network - this hasn’t been done before.”

ShillX will be launching a closed Beta version for certain early adopters in January, 2022. Merchants and affiliates interested in participating in the Beta, or learning more about the project, should visit ShillX.com.

Jeffrey Jewett
DeFi Ventures, LLC d/b/a ShillX
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

ShillX Beta Preview

You just read:

ShillX Announces Decentralized Affiliate Platform Built for Web3

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.