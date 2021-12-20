ShillX Announces Decentralized Affiliate Platform Built for Web3
DeFi Ventures, LLC d/b/a ShillX (“ShillX”) has developed the first decentralized affiliate platform built 100% on the blockchain for web3, NFT, and DeFi.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFi Ventures, LLC d/b/a ShillX (“ShillX”) has developed the first decentralized affiliate platform built 100% on the blockchain.
Jeffrey Jewett, a martech industry veteran and former Impact Tech, Inc. executive, is a founding partner of ShillX. “We have created the first cross-chain affiliate network of its kind built 100% on the blockchain. Our network is really the next iteration of development in the ever-evolving crypto space as a whole building for DeFi, NFTs, and the emerging metaverse. The platform we have created pushes the entire space forward” says Jewett.
The ShillX affiliate platform works by directly connecting merchants that create products with affiliates who promote products, via the blockchain. Merchants register their projects on the network and offer rewards to affiliates to promote their products to consumers. Affiliates drive consumers to their personalized DeFi swapper application (the “dApp”) on the platform. When a consumer swaps for a merchant’s product, the affiliate seamlessly receives their rewards, which are stored on the blockchain.
Jewett says that “we’ve created a platform that allows merchants and consumers to connect directly with one another without any intermediary. The ShillX platform provides a real-life and real-time user experience and interface that allows people to utilize the blockchain like never before, and doesn’t require someone to be a professional blockchain developer. Enabling merchants and consumers to focus on what they do best, which is producing and promoting great products and services. We’ve brought the security and privacy of the blockchain to an affiliate network - this hasn’t been done before.”
ShillX will be launching a closed Beta version for certain early adopters in January, 2022. Merchants and affiliates interested in participating in the Beta, or learning more about the project, should visit ShillX.com.
