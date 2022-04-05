Austin 85 Light Whiskey Launches in Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Craft Spirits Company, makers of the award winning Austin 101 Light Whiskey, announced today the launch of Austin 85 Light Whiskey. Austin 85 is being rolled out in liquor stores across Texas. Austin 85 has a balanced nose with mineral, butterscotch and vanilla aromas, spectacular roundness and a long, smooth finish. It is exceptionally versatile in cocktails.
When asked about their inspiration for Austin 85 Light Whiskey, Austin Craft Spirits founders say, “Austin 101 and Austin 85 share the same crafting excellence that made Austin 101 a two-time gold-award winner in 2021: they are both made in Austin, Texas, extracting the essence of local Texas grains, handmade in small batches, and sustainably finished in local recycled bourbon barrels.“
Austin 85 Light Whiskey primarily uses corn, wheat, and malted barley from Texas; nothing else is added. It is column distilled to a higher proof to create less byproducts and congeners while preserving the natural sweetness and flavor of the original grains.
Austin 85 Light Whiskey is 42.5% alcohol by volume and is available in 750 ml bottles with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $32. It is produced by Austin Craft Spirits Company and distributed by Republic National Distributing Company. It will be available throughout Texas at independent and chain liquor stores.
85 Happy Sour
2 oz Austin 85 Light Whiskey
1/2 oz Rich Simple Syrup
1oz Lemon Juice
Lemon peel & Luxardo Maraschino cherry
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon peel and Luxardo Maraschino cherry.
santosha solutions
+1 512-843-1672
carolyn@santoshasolutions.com