STS INKS® INTRODUCES AMERICAN-MADE INK FOR TRUE-TO-LIFE DTF PHOTO PRINTING
STS Inks
New Light Magenta and Light Cyan DTF Inks Deliver Improved Gradients and More Exact Colors
Our new inks are an exceptional tool in the DTF arsenal that allows imagery and photography to be more vibrant and realistic”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS Inks, a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet ink market, announced today the release of its new Light Magenta and Light Cyan inks for Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing. The new colors allow more true-to-life images by providing better transitions and sharper, more vibrant and exact colors in transferred images, which are beneficial for producing both gradients and skin tones on garments.
— Adam Shafran, CFO of STS Inks
According to a report published by Grandview Research, the global custom t-shirt printing market size was valued at USD $3.64 billion in 2020. The research also reports the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. Those printing companies experiencing the rapid growth are also seeing an exponential increase in requests for photographic images to be printed on garments.
In DTF printing, Light Cyan and Light Magenta are considered blending colors rather than full colors. Blending colors allow for the transitioning from dark blue to light blue to create an image of a sky or an ocean. This process requires a better gradient and more natural tones. In contrast to pure cyan or pure magenta configurations, these new inks eliminate half tones. Also eliminating the need to print with white ink, the light colors increase the speed of printing, saving both time and money.
With the increasing number of customer requests for garments printed with portraits of people, the ability to provide lifelike imagery to exact specifications is a key differentiator because CMYK alone does not accomplish the same artistry. Another benefit of adding these light inks is that the DTF solution can be utilized to print on water-based media such as canvas, vinyl, photo paper, poster and banners, which essentially makes the DTF printer an all-in-one machine.
“Our new inks are an exceptional tool in the DTF arsenal that allows imagery and photography to be more vibrant and realistic,” said Adam Shafran, CFO of STS Inks. “The use of Light Cyan and Light Magenta not only reduces graininess in the transferred image but also prints beautifully on water-based vinyl, canvas, photo paper and a host of other solvent-free media.”
The STS Inks Light Cyan and Light Magenta DTF inks are manufactured in the United States and are available for purchase at https://www.stsinks.com/product-category/ink-types/dtf/. For more information on the STS Inks DTF Printer Solution and American-manufactured inks and supplies, please visit www.STSInks.com.
About STS Inks
STS Inks® is the largest digital ink manufacturer in the United States and a global leader in the wide format, industrial and household inkjet ink market. STS Inks' 50,000 square foot U.S. manufacturing facility is located in Boca Raton, Florida and handles the development, production, packaging and distribution of a huge variety of products, including premium quality inks compatible with most major brands of large format printers. STS Inks was founded by Shahar Turgeman in 1999, who was joined by his business partner Adam M. Shafran in 2009. The company has offices and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Bulgaria and Medellin allowing for fast and easy delivery. For more information, please visit www.STSInks.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 5613109921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn