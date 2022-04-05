Health Cost IQ Successfully Completes SOC 2 Attestation Two Years in a Row
Health Cost IQ successful SOC 2 Examination continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to utmost security and confidentiality of client data
Data protection is a critical piece of any security program. Through Drata’s automated, continuous monitoring, HCQ will be able to maintain SOC 2 compliance while managing critical health information”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Cost IQ (https://www.healthcostiq.com), a leading healthcare software innovator in cost and population health management analytics, payment integrity, payment accuracy, and data-driven, evidence-based business decision support, today announced successful completion of its 2022 System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Services Organizations SOC 2 Type II examination for its Health Data IQ SaaS software platform and technology infrastructure.
As a leading healthcare technology company, protecting our customers’ data is top priority. That’s why we’ve implemented the necessary policies and controls to achieve SOC 2 compliance, the gold standard in data protection. And with the help of Drata, we’re able to continuously monitor our controls and maintain compliance over time.
“Data protection is a critical piece of any security program. Through Drata’s automated, continuous control monitoring, Health Cost IQ will be able to maintain SOC 2 compliance while managing critical health information,” said Adam Markowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Drata.
Jude Odu, Founder and CEO of Health Cost IQ, added that “to have two SOC 2 reports two years in a row with no exceptions highlights how seriously we take the security and confidentiality of our clients’ data,” further adding that “this is an obligation we have taken seriously since the inception of our company and we will continue to do so in the future.”
Health Cost IQ will continue to perform a SOC 2 audit on an annual basis and will make the report available to current clients upon request and to potential clients upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing our latest SOC 2 report, please contact HCQ. For more information on Health Cost IQ, visit https://www.healthcostiq.com.
About Health Cost IQ
Health Cost IQ (HCQ) is a leading enterprise SaaS company that helps employers lower their health costs significantly using a high tech, proven methodology that identifies inefficiencies and avoidable risk factors present in health plans and in medically insured populations, analyzes the risks, and provides clear solutions to help clients minimize those risks, thus reducing inefficiencies, wasteful spending, and avoidable costs, saving organizations a lot of money. HCQ’s mission is to help risk-holding fiduciaries accurately identify and proactively address the causes and sources of their ever-increasing healthcare costs. For more information about Health Cost IQ, visit: https://www.healthcostiq.com
About Drata
Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, companies streamline SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and/or GDPR compliance through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com.
