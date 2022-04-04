Diamanti Partners with Lenovo to Offer Kubernetes Starter Kit with Free Servers and Deployment Services
Hybrid cloud innovator’s Ultima Accelerator starter kit offers 15-minute deployment to kick-start a simple transition to Kubernetes
We partnered with Lenovo and reconfigured our products to make Kubernetes, which is already the obvious choice for container management on the merits, a painless choice, too.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, is offering customers Ultima Accelerator, a fully integrated storage and networking solution for Kubernetes available for a limited time with three free Lenovo servers. The product, shipped by Lenovo, comes with Diamanti’s software and offers out-of-the-box full deployment services with Diamanti Kubernetes-certified deployment specialists that can be deployed almost immediately. Within ten days, certified technicians come to deploy the technology, and the Diamanti starter kit fast-tracks the transition to Kubernetes for SMBs, Enterprises and managed service providers.
— Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey
Three free Lenovo servers come with customers’ first order,* which they can place directly from authorized Lenovo dealers. (The offer is limited to three free servers per customer.) The move reflects Diamanti’s ambition to make Kubernetes solutions more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses as well as the company’s focus on customer feedback as a driver of product development. The servers, a $60,000 value, significantly lower the barrier to entry for companies interested in the speed and savings of Kubernetes but discouraged by the cost of adoption and technical complexity.
“Transitioning to Kubernetes is an indispensable step for businesses of all sizes looking to unlock faster performance and dramatically reduce hardware costs,” said Chris Hickey, CEO of Diamanti. “But as our customers told us, the process can be too complicated and expensive, especially for SMBs. So we partnered with Lenovo and reconfigured our products to make Kubernetes, which is already the obvious choice for container management on the merits, a painless choice, too. We partnered with the best to make it easy for our customers.”
Shifting to Kubernetes, a method of orchestrating containerized workloads and applications, enables companies to eliminate costly hardware and save millions in IT and energy costs. Diamanti recently developed Ultima Accelerator software to help companies deploy Kubernetes with ease — whether they’re operating with bare-metal servers or on the cloud. Diamanti’s technology allows 1 million IOPS per 1U and 70% in TCO savings. In an independent analysis, McKnight Consulting Group judged Diamanti to be more than four times faster than either AWS or Azure’s Kubernetes Service at the TPC-H scale factor of 100 and 32 concurrent users.
“As the global digital transformation continues, Lenovo is focused on working closely with industry-leading partners to help businesses everywhere easily harness the flexibility, scalability and economics of the cloud through cost-effective and accessible technology,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of EGSMB, Server & Storage Segments, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions. “Through this offering, Lenovo and Diamanti will provide enterprises of all sizes the power to transition to a cloud-native environment and save money while enabling developers to perform their jobs easily and efficiently.”
Diamanti’s Ultima Accelerator Kubernetes Platform gives platform architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance and enterprise-class features they need to run stateful applications at scale. With open-source Docker and Kubernetes fully integrated, together with purpose-built hardware and complete support for the entire stack, the Diamanti’s Ultima Accelerator is a proven Kubernetes platform that deploys in minutes. Among the highlights of Diamanti’s offerings are 15-minute bare-metal deployment, consistent 100-microsecond latency, and 70% lower TCO as well as 95% usable storage capacity with guaranteed QoS.
* Limitations apply. See https://diamanti.com/standard-terms-and-conditions-of-diamanti-inc-promotions/ for full terms and conditions.
About Diamanti
Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.
