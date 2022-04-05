2022: A Boom Year for Weddings and Walford Home is Ready to Meet Demand

Walford Home French Flower Vases Sold in Set of 3 or 12 Walford Home French Flower Vases Work in Every Room Walford Home French Flower Buckets Can Be Used Indoors or Out Walford Home's Garden Collection Walford Home - Home Kitchen Garden Décor

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2022 is shaping up to be another unprecedented year and this time the focus is on weddings. With 2.6 million weddings expected to take place this year, couples are ready to finally take that walk down the aisle, following the pandemic.Couples are facing new challenges as they rush to the altar, during the wedding boom. Supply shortages are at the top of the list, wreaking havoc on the wedding industry. Many companies faced production delays the past two years, making sourcing wedding decorations and favors, more difficult.Walford Home, a farmhouse style home décor brand specializing in premium quality home, kitchen, and garden products, is ready to bridge that gap. “We are well positioned to provide items that will bring the 2022 bride’s vision to life. We have been fortunate to continue to provide quality products to our customers without the long lead times, many companies are facing.”Another obstacle couples are facing is budget. The average cost of a wedding in 2021 was $22,000, but couples can expect to spend around $3,000 more in 2022. In the current economy with rising inflation, other companies have had to raise their prices, but Walford Homes is honoring their commitment to providing high quality home décor products at an affordable price.“Planning a wedding is stressful enough. We believe that brides should not have to worry about compromising on style to fit within a budget. Our products are transitional and can be repurposed from the ceremony to the reception, and then the newlywed’s home. The price of love, should not cost more in 2022.” The ever-popular French Flower Vase can easily transition from displaying your floral arrangements at the ceremony to the reception. Walford Home’s product lineup features wedding reception pieces, such as table trays, decorative flowerpots, and vases , perfect for creating statement centerpieces. Their popular salt and pepper shakers and storage trays can be used on buffet tables, as well.With the boom, the availability of wedding venues has become scarce, forcing couples to rethink their original venues. “We are seeing a resurgence of smaller and more intimate weddings following the pandemic. Many couples are choosing the small outdoor wedding, over a lavish banquet hall.” Walford Home’s products have a vintage heir to them and are dynamic enough to incorporate with any theme. The company additionally uses quality and durable finishes, which will hold up to the outdoor elements.Wedding guests can plan on increased expenses, scarcity and inflation have driven up the price of goods, meaning registry item, will cost a little more in 2022. But for the wedding guest, looking to gift the new couple with something special and budget friendly, Walford Home has that covered. Their farmhouse style kitchen utensil holder and flower vases are the perfect wedding gift, that the newlyweds can add to their home.Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.To find out more about Walford Home and their other products, please visit the company’s website https://www.walfordhome.com

