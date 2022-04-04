Submit Release
News Search

There were 542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,862 in the last 365 days.

SAVE THE DATE: School Safety Summit – June 21-23

Save the date for the first School Safety Summit hosted by the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Schools Safety Center (MSSC).

Windham High School & virtually on Zoom June 21-23 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

There will be classes and breakout sessions designed for school administrators, staff, school board, and social workers, as well as JCCOs, SROs, Police Officers, front line supervisors, and administrators.

For more information, contact Rob Susi, Maine DOE MSSC School Safety & Security Manager at robert.w.susi@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

SAVE THE DATE: School Safety Summit – June 21-23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.