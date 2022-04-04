SAVE THE DATE: School Safety Summit – June 21-23

Save the date for the first School Safety Summit hosted by the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Schools Safety Center (MSSC).

Windham High School & virtually on Zoom June 21-23 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

There will be classes and breakout sessions designed for school administrators, staff, school board, and social workers, as well as JCCOs, SROs, Police Officers, front line supervisors, and administrators.

For more information, contact Rob Susi, Maine DOE MSSC School Safety & Security Manager at robert.w.susi@maine.gov.