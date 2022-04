Voxco launches Voxco Intelligence, a no-code data analytics platform to fuel the future of customer insights

Voxco Intelligence empowers organisations by unifying fragmented customer data and applying predictive analytics to deliver real-time actionable insights

Voxco Intelligence helps companies unlock their true growth potential by unifying & analysing huge volumes of siloed data, developing actionable intelligence, and enabling business transformations.” — Sumit Aneja, CEO, Voxco

MONTREAL, CANADA, April 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voxco, the actionable insights platform , today announced an extension to their existing survey research platform with the launch of Voxco Intelligence. The launch comes at a time when the pandemic has transformed the way Voxco does business, with an ever-growing number of organisations realising the importance of using digital platforms to better serve their customers.After serving several major players in the retail, automotive & finance industry, Voxco Intelligence (previously Actify by Voxco) will now be available to organisations globally. The new offering - Voxco Intelligence, a no-code data analytics platform , will help organisations unlock the true potential of customer data using predictive analytics, AI & Machine learning models. Voxco Intelligence enables businesses to understand customers faster, uncover hidden insights and make effective decisions.Voxco's existing omnichannel survey capabilities and Voxco Audience( its global panel aggregation platform ) will be integrated as one offering under Voxco Research. Voxco Intelligence perfectly complements Voxco Research as the two combined, ensure a seamless end-to-end solution for enterprises looking to gather feedback, measure sentiment, uncover insights & act on them. It enables organisations to fuel experiences, foster loyalty & maximise customer LTV."Most organisations struggle with implementing customer-centric solutions due to the poor quality of data they’ve. Often, they also lack the technical expertise that’s required to make sense of their data. Voxco Intelligence, with its AI & ML capabilities, helps them unlock their true growth potential by unifying & analysing huge volumes of siloed data, developing actionable intelligence, and enabling business transformations.”, said Sumit Aneja, CEO, Voxco.Transform experiences and survey research with Voxco Intelligence’s core capabilities:Single Source of Truth​Gather customer data from multiple data sources and interactive channels, filter fraudulent data, and integrate and standardise it to create a complete 360 view of your customers.​Predictive Insights​Analyse omnichannel customer data to understand customer needs, measure emotion, predict next behaviour & forecast business metrics in real-timeAdvanced Analytics​Using text analytics, identify and prioritise the most pressing issues by analysing the underlying satisfaction drivers to understand customer sentiment and behavior.​Real-Time Actions​Combine AI and ML to recommend high-value actions to relevant teams in real-time.Voxco Intelligence also enhances efficiency with automation of manual tasks, standardisation of data for easy analysis, and improved data visibility across levels.To know more, visit www.voxco.com VoxcoVoxco, a leading actionable insights platform helps the world’s leading brands take data driven decisions to drive growth & fuel omnichannel experiences. Using Voxco, organisations can foster loyalty, increase customer lifetime value and enhance risk management which delivers exceptional returns on investment. Over 500+ market research organisations, government & government agencies, universities and global corporations use Voxco to gather data, measure sentiment, uncover insights and act on them.