From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 the Maine State Police received numerous 911 calls from a man who was traveling southbound on I-95 in the Gray area. The man was identified as 27-year-old AHMED DUALE of Lewiston. DUALE was discovered to have committed an armed robbery in Auburn. Troopers located the vehicle southbound in Scarborough. While awaiting units to safely attempt to stop the vehicle DUALE began to speed up to a reckless speeds. Troopers activated their lights and attempted to stop DUALE. DUALE refuse to stop, weaving in and out of the lanes of travel. Numerous attempts to deploy spike mats were unsuccessful. Troopers continued the pursuit into New Hampshire were the New Hampshire State Police took over the pursuit. Once in New Hampshire DUALE continued to drive recklessly. NHSP requested Maine assist them in preventing DUALE from using the crossovers, which he had used on a few occasions. While attempting to keep DUALE from using a crossover, DUALE hit a Maine State Police cruiser at low speeds. Taking advantage of the contact between the vehicles, a Trooper was safely able to stop DUALE’s vehicle. DUALE was taken into custody without incident.

DUALE is facing numerous charges in Maine to include, Eluding, Aggravated Driving to Endanger, Criminal Speed, Reckless conduct with a dangerous Weapon as well as armed robbery out to the City of Auburn. DUALE was transported by NHSP to the Rockingham County Jail and will be facing charges in New Hampshire.

Maine State Police Troop G was assisted by Troop A, York, and Kittery Police Departments.