After 4000 USD lost by a hacker Aiden vows to restart his collection in his new Revival Arts NFT Collection.

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a young child, Aiden always found beauty in everything. Even with the everyday things, Aiden was able to see a different and artistic perspective. With separated parents at 12 years old, he was denied to leave the country to go to France with his Father and stepmother. This devastating news soon turned out to be for the best as he met Andrew, a professional photographer that quickly became a good friend and Aiden's mentor. Andrew taught Aiden to stay persistent even when things may not go his way. Andrew is now a founding member and artist of projects soon to come.

After a devastating hacker problem that stole $4,000 of ETH, Aiden was able to save one NFT from the hacker and decided to start a collection with it calling it 'Revival Arts.' This NFT survived the hacker's attack, but it is also one of Aiden's favorite NFT pieces. The compromised collections have been signaled and blocked, but Aiden has a new wallet already created, and the compromised NFT collections have been recreated and are back up on Open Sea

Revival Arts collection is more than just art. It's about rebuilding the community after a devastating loss. Aiden Arts wants to let the community know that they are up for the challenge to rebuild. The future of Aiden Arts is still going strong, and the creation of Aiden Art collections is still on the rise, as well as the upcoming metaverse game that will collaborate with the NFT collections.

Revival Arts allows those who purchase one of the 18 NFTs from the collection to receive one of 38 golden tokens. These golden tokens are an exclusive opportunity to get a 10% of the upcoming metaverse game revenue shared amongst the 38 golden token holders. But it also makes you a close partner. They are giving you access to vote on specific aspects of the development of the game, VIP access events, and of course, huge advantages on the metaverse game itself with your unique NFT character.

The future of Aiden Arts continues with the work of his NFT collections and the upcoming metaverse game. For more information on Aiden Arts, including images, overviews, and videos, visit https://aiden-arts.com/.

