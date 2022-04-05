MIDLAND Announces Strategic Acquisition of J.Schmid. Move helps continue company’s focus on performance

Midland: Packaging - Paper - Performance J.Schmid Corporate Logo CohereOne Corporate Logo

We are super excited by this move. It makes perfect sense for the J.Schmid brand and what we want to accomplish in the future. The strength & support of MIDLAND will provide a ‘network of knowledge’” — Lois Brayfield, CEO, J.Schmid

WHEELING, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIDLAND, one of the nation’s largest independent packaging and paper distributors, today announced the acquisition of J.Schmid, a full-service branding and creative agency headquartered in Kansas City.

Though it’s widely known as a leader in sustainable packaging, e-commerce packaging, distribution automation, and publishing and printing paper supply, MIDLAND is also growing in the area of performance – specifically, direct-to-consumer marketing and strategic consulting. MIDLAND’s commitment to strategic consulting began in 2019 with the acquisition of CohereOne, a California-based multichannel consulting and strategic services firm.

“We always had a vision to expand our services beyond paper and packaging products, so we made the bold move of acquiring CohereOne to complement our core product offering. Our goal was, and is, to ensure a client’s message reaches the right people in the right places with strategic planning, campaign execution, digital integration and analytics. MIDLAND is thrilled with the performance of CohereOne, and excited to take our strategic consulting business to the next level by bringing J.Schmid onboard,” said MIDLAND’s Co-Owner and Executive Vice President of Publishing & Consulting, Jim O’Toole.

J.Schmid is a team of direct marketing specialists who create seamless brand experiences across channels. As a unique hybrid agency, they understand the importance of data-driven marketing, as well as human behavior, in order to have a better grasp of how to connect with people on an emotional level. With a full line of services ranging from consumer insights and brand strategy to full creative execution, the firm has produced results for the likes of Jockey, GrandinRoad, Boden, Batesville Casket, Relax the Back, Reebok, Orvis, Osprey and Cintas, among many others.

“We are super excited by this move. It makes perfect sense for the J.Schmid brand and what we want to accomplish in the future. The strength and support of MIDLAND will provide a ‘network of knowledge’ that we can tap in to at any time to provide broader and deeper expertise for our clients. Plus, it gives us the perfect complement to our creative services in the data-driven insights from MIDLAND’s consulting group, CohereOne. We’re honored and excited to be a part of this dream team,” said Lois Brayfield, the CEO and owner of J.Schmid.

“The real power of this acquisition is how it seamlessly aligns with CohereOne and perfectly blends creative, brand strategy and data. MIDLAND customers can look forward to even better service and results thanks to a vast network of marketing experts at their disposal,” said Tim Curtis, President & CEO of CohereOne.

To discover more about MIDLAND, please visit www.midlandco.com.