CohereOne Names Rob Santangelo SVP of New Business Development

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CohereOne, the premier direct-to-consumer marketing agency and strategic consultancy, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Santangelo as Senior Vice President of New Business Development.

Santangelo joins CohereOne after six years at Belardi Wong in New York, where he successfully spearheaded the business development infrastructure for the marketing strategy and creative services firm. As both the youngest director and vice president in company history, Santangelo closed business with over 200 top brands during his tenure and generated at least $1 million in new business revenue each year.

“CohereOne has been enjoying tremendous growth,” said Tim Curtis, President / CEO of CohereOne. “The addition of Rob supercharges our effort to serve the burgeoning direct-to-consumer industry. His insights and his understanding of how digital native brands launch and expand their use of the direct mail channel speaks for itself.”

Santangelo began his career at 1-800-Flowers.com, and rapidly advanced in the organization from Associate Category Manager and Category Manager of Ecommerce Merchandising to Manager of Fulfillment Partnership Sales. Under his direction, the company’s Fruit Bouquets product line increased its fulfillment footprint from 13% to 78%.

“I’ve admired CohereOne from afar for a long time,” said Santangelo. “I’m thrilled to join their talented team of marketing professionals. Their data-driven approach is unrivaled, and it’s why hundreds of retail brands trust CohereOne to manage their marketing campaigns and grow their top and bottom lines. We’ll continue to take a multi-faceted approach to building client relationships, and I aim to ensure that all of the brands we serve are delighted to work with us because we’ve surpassed all of their needs and goals.”

The hiring of Santangelo comes after CohereOne’s recent talent acquisitions of Senior Directors of Strategic Services Jerrell Lewis and Gail Whitcomb-Richman, and Marketing Strategist Alexandria Kegel. Lewis, Whitcomb-Richman and Kegel bring with them tremendous client-side experience and data-driven insights from well-known brands Harry & David, Orvis, Coldwater Creek and Restoration Hardware.

Whether you’re launching a new brand, you’re a digitally native brand that’s never tried direct mail, or you’re an established brand with experience operating in a complex marketing ecosystem, we can help you. We’re driven by ideas in a way that is a little unusual for a data-driven direct marketing agency. Our experience integrating digital marketing indicators with proven direct mail strategies gives us unrivaled expertise. Our clients’ results demonstrate that analytics – coupled with fresh and innovative thinking – are a powerful combination. Hundreds of brands have trusted us to manage their integrated direct mail efforts and to drive sales (and profit) growth with data-driven expertise and we can help you too. CohereOne is a proud member of the Midland family of companies. Learn more at CohereOne.com.

