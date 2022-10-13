SupplyLand is THE digital destination for essential packaging, cleaning, safety and facility operation supplies.

SupplyLand Announces Launch as eCommerce Home for Packaging, Cleaning, Safety & Facility Maintenance Supplies

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupplyLand, a new business-to-business and business-to-consumer eCommerce destination for packaging, cleaning, safety, and facility maintenance supplies, is pleased to announce it is open for business. The website, located at www.supplyland.com, features a wide range of stock products with a “triple-threat” emphasis on service, product quality and value. In addition to products from leading manufacturers such as 3M, Kimberly Clark, and Clorox, SupplyLand will offer its own value-based, private label line of products.

SupplyLand will stock all products found on its website. This will provide customers with quick turnaround times on their orders. In addition, SupplyLand has partnered with FedEx to ensure trusted and fast delivery via its many shipping options. Customers in the midwestern U.S. will receive next-day shipping, while customers on the East and West Coasts will initially receive two- or three-day shipping.

“SupplyLand is all about the customer experience. Through innovative marketing strategies we seek to differentiate the buying experience for our customers,” stated Jeff King, Director of eCommerce for SupplyLand.

SupplyLand is open for business and ready to serve customers! Visit the site today for your business or home needs. As an introductory offer, SupplyLand is offering a 10% discount for first-time orders using promo code NEW.