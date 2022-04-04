FII Institute Collaboration with Springer Nature
EINPresswire.com/ -- The FII Institute is excited and proud to announce its first project in collaboration with Springer Nature – the launch of
“Nature Outlook: Robotics and artificial intelligence”.
The digital Outlook will be updated with the latest research from the Nature Portfolio journals, plus journalistic feature articles. The aim is to provide the research community and key decision makers with information they can use to accelerate solutions to key societal challenges. The ‘Nature Outlook’ is editorially independent, part of Nature and its parent Springer Nature, and produced with financial support from FII Institute.
Artificial intelligence and Robotics have a huge potential to make the world a better place. Smart and ever smarter machines and algorithms will have an increasing Impact on Humanity. Scientific research can help to ensure that this impact will be positive. As a global non-profit foundation with one agenda: impact on humanity, the FII Institute is committed to supporting research that is both cutting-edge and capable of taking humanity one step further into a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future.
In addition to the “Nature Outlook” website, FII Institute also supports a new newsletter with the latest on robotics and artificial intelligence. We have subscribed to it – you should, too. Link to Newsletter
Visit the "Nature Outlook"
For more information and media inquiries, please contact
media@FII-Institute.org
About FII Institute
FII Institute is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive and built on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Sustainability, Healthcare, Education, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.
We are in the right place at the right time: when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars: THINK, XCHANGE, ACT.
Visit FII Institute Website
Reem Saif Alsaud
“Nature Outlook: Robotics and artificial intelligence”.
The digital Outlook will be updated with the latest research from the Nature Portfolio journals, plus journalistic feature articles. The aim is to provide the research community and key decision makers with information they can use to accelerate solutions to key societal challenges. The ‘Nature Outlook’ is editorially independent, part of Nature and its parent Springer Nature, and produced with financial support from FII Institute.
Artificial intelligence and Robotics have a huge potential to make the world a better place. Smart and ever smarter machines and algorithms will have an increasing Impact on Humanity. Scientific research can help to ensure that this impact will be positive. As a global non-profit foundation with one agenda: impact on humanity, the FII Institute is committed to supporting research that is both cutting-edge and capable of taking humanity one step further into a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future.
In addition to the “Nature Outlook” website, FII Institute also supports a new newsletter with the latest on robotics and artificial intelligence. We have subscribed to it – you should, too. Link to Newsletter
Visit the "Nature Outlook"
For more information and media inquiries, please contact
media@FII-Institute.org
About FII Institute
FII Institute is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive and built on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Sustainability, Healthcare, Education, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.
We are in the right place at the right time: when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars: THINK, XCHANGE, ACT.
Visit FII Institute Website
Reem Saif Alsaud
Future Investment Initiative Institute
media@FII-Institute.org