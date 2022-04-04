Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,006 in the last 365 days.

FII Institute Collaboration with Springer Nature

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FII Institute is excited and proud to announce its first project in collaboration with Springer Nature – the launch of
Nature Outlook: Robotics and artificial intelligence”.

The digital Outlook will be updated with the latest research from the Nature Portfolio journals, plus journalistic feature articles. The aim is to provide the research community and key decision makers with information they can use to accelerate solutions to key societal challenges. The ‘Nature Outlook’ is editorially independent, part of Nature and its parent Springer Nature, and produced with financial support from FII Institute.

Artificial intelligence and Robotics have a huge potential to make the world a better place. Smart and ever smarter machines and algorithms will have an increasing Impact on Humanity. Scientific research can help to ensure that this impact will be positive. As a global non-profit foundation with one agenda: impact on humanity, the FII Institute is committed to supporting research that is both cutting-edge and capable of taking humanity one step further into a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future.

In addition to the “Nature Outlook” website, FII Institute also supports a new newsletter with the latest on robotics and artificial intelligence. We have subscribed to it – you should, too. Link to Newsletter

Visit the "Nature Outlook"

For more information and media inquiries, please contact
media@FII-Institute.org

About FII Institute
FII Institute is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive and built on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Sustainability, Healthcare, Education, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

We are in the right place at the right time: when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars: THINK, XCHANGE, ACT.

Visit FII Institute Website

Reem Saif Alsaud
Future Investment Initiative Institute
media@FII-Institute.org

You just read:

FII Institute Collaboration with Springer Nature

Distribution channels: Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.