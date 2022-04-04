Topmost Trends in the Pay TV Market Forecast to 2030 by Types, Applications, Growth Factor
Global pay TV market is growing at a CAGR of 10.32% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Absolute Markets Insights, the use of pay TV in residences will see considerable growth in the coming years. This can be attributed to the rapid increase in the number of television sets across the globe, coupled with the rise in sports entertainment. Based on studies, an average American citizen is said to watch around 4 hrs of television each day, and in a lifespan of 65 years, around 9 years is expected to be devoted towards television viewing. In 2019, there were around 1.7 billion houses that had a pay television. The companies are largely targeting the residential users using customized plans which allows them to pick and choose the channels of their choice, rather than having to pay for the entire channel range. Dish TV, for instance, provides a sports pack for sporting enthusiasts for a sum of US$ 1.36 per month. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the residential application segment in the global pay TV market in the future.
Absolute Markets Insights reported that the Asia Pacific market will show the highest growth during the forecast years in the global pay TV market. The growth in disposable income in countries like India, China, Malaysia and Indonesia, amongst others, coupled with the presence of prominent cheap TV manufacturers that helps individuals procure these products with ease, is expected to have a positive impact on the Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, the region is seeing a rise in number of pay TV providers, especially in India. DEN Networks Ltd., for instance, is a pay TV provider headquartered in Mumbai, and provides over 500 TV channels through their DEN SD box that has content pausing and rewind features as well. Dish installation isn't required for the service, and the company offers weather-proof signal transmission which isn't interfered by external factors like rain, thunderstorm, snow, amongst others. Reports suggest that by the end of 2025, around 96% of India's pay TV homes will see digitization, and the subscriber base will be around 130 million, contributing for the tremendous growth of global pay TV market.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=927
2020 saw the world being massively affected by the Coronavirus crisis, and the outbreak had a major impact on several businesses. Individual's lives were also massively affected, as government bodies imposed lockdown and mobility restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic. In India, for instance, the central government called for the complete lockdown of the country for more than a month. As a result of this, individuals were forced to stay indoors. Major sport leagues were also played behind closed doors. Individuals were largely relying on OTT platforms and pay TV services for entertainment purposes during the pandemic period. In Latin America, for instance, studies show that individuals spent more using pay TV during the pandemic period. In Mexico, individuals consumed 244 minutes of pay TV content during the initial period of the Coronavirus outbreak. This was 28 minutes more than the average weekly consumption in Mexico. The trend was also noticed across countries like Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru, amongst others. Pay TV providers are largely focussing on the sports segment for maximizing their revenue during the pandemic period. In New Zealand, for example, prominent pay TV provider Sky entered into a partnership with Rugby New Zealand by offering a 5% stake in the company. Therefore, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global pay TV market.
The global pay TV market is growing at a CAGR of 10.32% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=927
Competitive Landscape
The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of global pay TV market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analysed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.
Some of key players operating in the global pay TV market Airtel, AT&T Intellectual Property, Charter Communications, Comcast, CSC Holdings, LLC., DISH Network L.L.C., DishTV, Foxtel, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., MediaCom, Rostelecom, Sky, Suddenlink, Tata Sky Ltd., Verizon, Vodafone Group Plc.,amongst others.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Pay TV Market
By Type
• Cable TV
• Satellite/Dish TV
• IPTV
By Pricing Model
• Monthly
• Yearly
• Others
By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
By Offering
• Single Channel
• Combo/Bundled Channels
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Pay TV Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=927
Top Reports:
Global GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-GPS-Fleet-Tracking-Software-Market-2019-2027-293
5G Antenna Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/5G-Antenna-Market-2019-2027-295
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn