Haven Lighting Launches a Revolutionary Smart Landscape Lighting Interface

Wider landscape lighting color choices, more lighting zones, and an unparalleled user experience define Haven Lighting’s 9 Series Pro.

HEBRON, KY, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscape lighting industry has a new benchmark. 9 Series Pro, Haven Lighting’s brand-new, patent-pending landscape lighting interface is a game-changer in home automation. In addition to offering more customization, the revolutionary 9 Series Pro is fully-integrated with the new patent-pending Haven Lighting App, putting control and convenience quite literally at the customers’ fingertips.

A leader in smart landscape lighting solutions, Haven Lighting announced that this fully-customizable and app-controlled new interface is driven by the mission to design the next generation of products that prioritize a seamless user experience. The patent-pending 9 Series Pro provides a range of 32 color options, more lighting zones, easy drag-and-drop functionality, a scene-save option, and an ability to schedule events — all via the new Haven Lighting app. Read more about the new series in Haven Lightings’ recent article, here.

Speaking about the company’s recent launch, CEO, Chris McCoy said, “(When) customers are interacting more with lighting systems, user experience also begins to matter more. Haven Lighting, at its core, is about user experience.”

As one of the most advanced landscape lighting interfaces in the market, 9 Series Pro will enable users to:

-Take a photo of their home’s exteriors and drag and drop lighting options onto the image in a mobile app

-Save and label lighting designs to prioritize the scenes, and store and schedule them for later

-Increase the number of landscape lighting zones to 500

-Customize their automated landscape lighting to patent-pending DMX-style light shows without writing any lines of code

About Haven Lighting: Based in Hebron, KY, Haven Lighting is a first of its kind, smart landscape lighting company. Founded in 2016, the company came into existence to disrupt the old-fashioned distribution models that fostered a lack of innovation. Since its inception, Haven Lighting has been at the forefront of technological innovation, constantly offering its customers a smarter, more customizable, and convenient way to light up their homes and businesses.