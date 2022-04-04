Global Analysis 2022-2030: Dyes and Pigments Market by Regional Segmentation, Growth Factor, Opportunities
The global dyes and pigments market was valued at US$ 31.47 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyes and pigments refer to substance which are responsible in imparting color to a specific material. The primary difference between a dye and pigment is their particle size. Dyes are of much finer size than pigments, which also allow them to dissolve easily in water and other solvents as compared to pigments. There is an increased demand for dyes and pigments from various end-use industries including textiles, paints & coatings, construction, and plastics, which is driving the growth of global dyes and pigments market. The rising population along with rapid industrialization has enabled governments to increase their construction spending for infrastructural development, which is expected to generate demand for dyes and pigments in the upcoming years. Concerns regarding environment are resulting in policy changes across the globe, which is expected to restraint the market growth over the forecast period.
According to Absolute Markets Insight report, organic pigments is anticipated to witness fastest growth during 2022-2029 period in the global dyes and pigments market. A global shift towards environmental products has accelerated the demand for organic dyes. Organic dyes have applications across textiles, paper, plastics, constructions, paper & specialty, printing inks, paints, and coatings. Increased spending in the Asia Pacific and Mideast regions, will help upsurge global consumer spending that will benefit important dye and organic pigment markets such as textiles and plastic products. Due to expanding textile production, the sector accounted for a substantial share of organic pigments demand in the global market. Increasing investments towards expansion of scope of applications of organic pigments is anticipated to further contribute towards the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
AMI reports that North America region will grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period as population in major countries like United States continues to fuel rapid urbanization, and opportunities for commercialization steadily increase. The increasing demand and high expansion of industries such as printing inks, paints, coating is also aiding the market growth in the region. Additionally rapidly developing business that is mainly driving the demand from end user industries like textiles is substantially fueling the region’s growth. With technological developments like digital printing on fabrics have increased the demand for textile pigments and dyes and fueling the market expansion in North America. Increased awareness towards eco-friendly products have escalated the demand for organic dyes and pigments. Additionally cosmetics industry is rising owing to the shifting trend towards hair colouring and increasing demand for cosmetics dyes in different applications.
Some of the players operating in the global dyes and pigments market are Altana AG, Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, DIC CORPORATION, Huntsman International LLC., Kiri Industries Ltd., KRONOS Worldwide, Inc, Lanxess AG, Qingdao Haiwan Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd, Stahl Holdings B.V., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Tronox Holdings plc, and Vipul Organics Ltd. amongst other market participants.
Global Dyes and Pigments Market:
By Type
o Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Disperse Dyes
VAT Dyes
Acid Dyes
Direct Dyes
Others
o Pigments
Organic
Inorganic
By Application
o Paints & Coatings
o Plastics
o Agriculture
o Printing Inks
o Personal Care & Cosmetics
o Paper & Packaging
o Construction
o Textile
o Healthcare
o Others
By Distribution Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
