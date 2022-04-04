# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

03-26-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Christopher Iannucci (22) of Pembroke for attaching false plates after a traffic stop for speed on Rt 1 in Calais.

03-28-22

Snow and icy roads led to several crashes in the greater Ellsworth area. Trooper Travis Chapman, Trooper Jarid Leonard, Trooper Einar Matteson, and Sergeant Gavin Endre responded. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock Fire Department assisted along with several other towing services.

03-29-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to Sedgwick for a theft complaint where registration plates were reported stolen after being sold with a vehicle to a salvage yard the year prior. Investigation continues.

03-30-22

Corporal Jeff Taylor responded to a criminal mischief complaint in Hancock where a vehicle was damaged over the prior couple of days. Investigation continues.

04-01-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report of a theft of a catalytic convertor in Danforth. No suspects at this time.

04-02-22

Sergeant Daniel Ryan received a theft complaint of a generator in Charlotte. Investigation continues.

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Milbridge. Jeremy Hawkins (37) of East Machias was found to be operating a motor vehicle that lacked insurance, a valid certification of inspection, or a registration. Jeremy was summonsed and his vehicle was towed from the scene.