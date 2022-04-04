Troop F Weekly Report 03-28 to 04-03-22

Incident Type: OAS
Date: 3/28/2022
Town: Van Buren
Trooper: Tr. Desrosier
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for a violation. The operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Desrosier issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension.
Incident Type: OAS/vcr
Date: 3/28/2022
Town: Washburn
Trooper: Tr. Rider
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Washburn when he stopped a vehicle for defective light. Tr. Rider learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension and on bail conditions. Tr. Rider also noticed that the inspection sticker was not valid and appeared to be home made. Tr. Rider issued the operator summons’ for Operating after suspension, VCR, and Displaying a fictitious inspection sticker. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
Incident Type: OAS/vcr
Date: 3/29/2022
Town: woodland
Trooper: Tr. Roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was traveling through the town of Caribou when he observed a piece of Styrofoam insulation fly out of the back of a pickup that was in front of him. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension and the operator was also on bail conditions. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 3/29/2022
Town: mars hill
Trooper: tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle displaying an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension.
Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER
Date: 3/30/2022
Town: mars hill
Trooper: Tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle that was displaying an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the vehicle’s registration had expired in 2021 also. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for the registration.
Incident Type: OAS/vcr
Date: 3/30/2022
Town: mars hill
Trooper: tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle pull into a private driveway and then another vehicle pulled up and the driver got in the vehicle and left the area. Tr. Roy ran the registration plate on the vehicle, and it showed that that vehicle’s registration had expired in 2020. Tr. Kilcollins was familiar with the operator and gave information to Tr. Roy. Tr. Roy located the operator and a local residence and placed her under arrest for Violation of conditions of release, Operating after suspension, and Operating unregistered vehicle over 150 days. The operator was able to make bail and was released.
Incident Type: WARRANT
Date: 3/30/2022
Town: houlton
Trooper: Tr. Castonguay
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was monitoring traffic on I-95 in Houlton when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker passed by him. Tr. Castonguay conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Tr. Castonguay made arrangements with the operator so that she could bring her child to school and then take care of the warrant. The woman was given a new court date and was released on bail.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 4/02/2022
Town: mars hill
Trooper: tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle that was dragging its exhaust. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.
Incident Type: OUI
Date: 3/30/2022
Town: smyrna
Trooper: Tr. Saucier
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Amish Community in Smyrna when he stopped a vehicle traveling 95 MPH in the posted 50 MPH zone. As a result of the stop, Tr. Saucier arrested the male operator for OUI after he failed field sobriety. The Smyrna man was transported to East Millinocket PD where he was processed for OUI. Tr. Saucier also charged the man with Criminal Speed.
Incident Type: instructor
Date: 3/31/2022
Town: mcja
Trooper: Sgt. haines
Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines assisted with the classroom portion of Firearms training at the BLETP.
Incident Type: SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT
Date: 3/31/2022
Town: fort kent
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin spoke to a local Cub Scout group (Ages 6-7) about what police officers do, 911 safety and when to call for help.
Incident Type: traffic summons
Date: 4/03/2022
Town: frenchville
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin was monitoring traffic in Frenchville when he observed a vehicle operating with an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Curtin conducted a traffic stop for the violation. As a result of the stop, Tr. Curtin charged the operator with Operating with an Expired License >90 Days.
Incident Type: traffic summons
Date: 4/03/2022
Town: van buren
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin was monitoring traffic in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle operating erratically. Tr. Curtin conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as a Van Buren man. The man admitted to drinking and had an open container while driving. Tr. Curtin put the man through field sobriety in which he failed. Tr. Curtin transported the operator to Madawaska PD and performed an Intoxilyzer test. The man was well below the legal limit of .08. Tr. Curtin summonsed the man for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle and Consuming Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle on a Public Way.