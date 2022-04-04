Troop F Weekly Report 03-28 to 04-03-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/28/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Van Buren when he stopped a vehicle for a violation. The operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Desrosier issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension.

Incident Type: OAS/vcr

Date: 3/28/2022

Town: Washburn

Trooper: Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Washburn when he stopped a vehicle for defective light. Tr. Rider learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension and on bail conditions. Tr. Rider also noticed that the inspection sticker was not valid and appeared to be home made. Tr. Rider issued the operator summons’ for Operating after suspension, VCR, and Displaying a fictitious inspection sticker. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAS/vcr

Date: 3/29/2022

Town: woodland

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was traveling through the town of Caribou when he observed a piece of Styrofoam insulation fly out of the back of a pickup that was in front of him. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension and the operator was also on bail conditions. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/29/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle displaying an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 3/30/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle that was displaying an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the vehicle’s registration had expired in 2021 also. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for the registration.

Incident Type: OAS/vcr

Date: 3/30/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle pull into a private driveway and then another vehicle pulled up and the driver got in the vehicle and left the area. Tr. Roy ran the registration plate on the vehicle, and it showed that that vehicle’s registration had expired in 2020. Tr. Kilcollins was familiar with the operator and gave information to Tr. Roy. Tr. Roy located the operator and a local residence and placed her under arrest for Violation of conditions of release, Operating after suspension, and Operating unregistered vehicle over 150 days. The operator was able to make bail and was released.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 3/30/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: Tr. Castonguay

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was monitoring traffic on I-95 in Houlton when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker passed by him. Tr. Castonguay conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Tr. Castonguay made arrangements with the operator so that she could bring her child to school and then take care of the warrant. The woman was given a new court date and was released on bail.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 4/02/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle that was dragging its exhaust. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Roy issued the operator a summons for Operating after suspension and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 3/30/2022

Town: smyrna

Trooper: Tr. Saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was monitoring traffic in Amish Community in Smyrna when he stopped a vehicle traveling 95 MPH in the posted 50 MPH zone. As a result of the stop, Tr. Saucier arrested the male operator for OUI after he failed field sobriety. The Smyrna man was transported to East Millinocket PD where he was processed for OUI. Tr. Saucier also charged the man with Criminal Speed.

Incident Type: instructor

Date: 3/31/2022

Town: mcja

Trooper: Sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines assisted with the classroom portion of Firearms training at the BLETP.

Incident Type: SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT

Date: 3/31/2022

Town: fort kent

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin spoke to a local Cub Scout group (Ages 6-7) about what police officers do, 911 safety and when to call for help.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 4/03/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin was monitoring traffic in Frenchville when he observed a vehicle operating with an expired inspection sticker. Tr. Curtin conducted a traffic stop for the violation. As a result of the stop, Tr. Curtin charged the operator with Operating with an Expired License >90 Days.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 4/03/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. curtin