Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Analysis & Forecast 2021 - 2029; A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market is a latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides crucial statistics on the market status of the leading Hospital Acquired Infection Control market players and offers information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market. The report uses effective graphical presentation techniques, such as graphs, charts, tables as well as pictures for better understanding.
According to the Absolute Markets Insights’ (AMI) newly published report, the global hospital acquired infection control market was valued at US$ 23.24 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The growing incidence of infections across healthcare facilities, increasing awareness towards hygiene along with rising investments towards upgrade of healthcare infrastructure is estimated to contribute towards the market growth over the period of next eight years. Hospital acquired infection (HAI) or nosocomial infection is defined as an infection that progresses due to impurities in a hospital environment. Such infection is acquired by a patient during a hospital visit. Nosocomial infection is said to be causing significant morbidity as well as mortality in patients. In the era of coronavirus pandemic, this is more visible than ever. Hence, managing and controlling HAI has gained tremendous importance across healthcare facilities at large. Hospitals and other healthcare associated institutions are implementing infection management policies, along with adopting suitable hygiene measures so that hospitals and patient areas can be kept clean. According to the National Surveillance Center (NRZ) of Germany, around 400,000 to 600,000 patients fall ill in Germany due to HAI. Furthermore, in September 2021, a study was published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology highlighted that although hospitals were making serious efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus through HAI, the rates of other HAI were increasing in the United States of America (USA).
Increasing number of surgical procedures is a big factor contributing towards the growth of global hospital acquired infection control market. In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) presented statistics indicating that about 235 million major surgical procedures were performed worldwide every year. The need for these procedures included various ailments that were caused due to growing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases. Other factors causing high number of people requiring surgeries included the increasing incidence of spinal injuries, rising geriatric population, and sports-related injuries. The growing number of surgical procedures performed results in the increasing demand for different surgical equipment and medical devices. This is expected to proliferate the growth of global hospital acquired infection control market over the future years.
Ever since COVID-19 has originated from China, governments and private companies all over the world are implementing measures to prevent the infection, especially HAI. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended that Sterigenics should reopen its ethylene oxide-based sterilization plant in the USA. In March 2020, Sterigenics received permission to reopen the plant for 21 days to sterilize personal protective equipment (PPE) that would be used by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This, along with similar other developments in other countries, is anticipated to drive the global hospital acquired infection control market growth.
Infection control interventions have been implemented in many countries to reduce transmission of coronavirus, which include early identification as well as isolation of patients with minor or severe symptoms, universal source control, the use of appropriate PPE when caring for patients with COVID-19, and implementing all measures for environmental disinfection. According to the data published in American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC, 2020), many people got infected from COVID-19 while visiting hospitals. A substantial number of people suffered from catheter associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and central line associated blood stream infections (CLABSI) in this tenure. The incidences have encouraged hospitals to adopt adequate cleaning and sterilizing procedures to prevent COVID-19 spread through HAI, thereby contributing to the growth of hospital acquired infection control market.
The consumables segment is expected to become the fastest growing segment during the forecast period in the global hospital acquired infection control market, primarily due to concerns regarding personal hygiene in the era of coronavirus pandemic. Today there are reusable suits or disposable suits that can also be worn with PPE equipment that includes full facemasks and cooling vests. There are state-of-the-art head protection gear that offers users reliability and ultimate comfort. The respiratory protective equipment coming with PPE kits protects users from workplace hazards that includes toxic substances and lack of oxygen. The protective eyewear provides protection to the user's eyes from particle matter to vapors. Such eyewear can also be worn over the spectacles of users. Endoscope cleaner and reprocessors (ECRs) automate cleaning and high-level disinfection of endoscopes. They offer confidence about endoscope reprocessing being consistent, enhancing compliance. High level disinfectants are used for reprocessing heat sensitive reusable semi-critical medical devices such as anesthesia equipment, endoscopic devices, and devices used for respiratory therapy.
According to Absolute Market Insights report, although ambulatory surgical centers & diagnostic centers category is expected to become the fastest growing segment during the forecast period in the global hospital acquired infection control market, the hospitals & intensive care units (ICUs) category held the largest market share in 2020. Increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, rising prevalence of HAIs, and rising number of surgical procedures in the facilities have contributed towards the segment’s highest share in the global market. These healthcare premises are required to be kept clean to ensure that patients in critical conditions and low immunity do not suffer any additional infection that might deteriorate their condition further.
Increasing coronavirus cases in the USA, especially in New York, was a leading cause of for the necessity of hospital acquired infection control in 2020. AMI reports that the global hospital acquired infection control market in the North America region was the largest regional market in 2020. The growing demand for sterilization and disinfection products, presence of key market players, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in the geriatric population, the need for hospital acquired infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives, along with stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are among the major factors contributing towards the region’s highest growth in the global market. Rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers are also boosting the market in this region.
Some key players in the global hospital acquired infection control market are 3M, ASP, BELIMED INC., ContecClean, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab Inc., Getinge AB, Keystone Healthcare, MATACHANA GROUP, MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Sterigenics U.S. LLC, and STERIS amongst other market participants.
Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market:
By Offering
• Equipment
o Sterilization & Monitoring
Steam Sterilizers
Low Temperature Sterilizers
Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilizers
Biological Indicators
Others
o Washer Disinfectors
o Endoscope Reprocessor Systems
o Others
• Consumables
• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
• Disinfectants
• Others
• Services
o Training & Education
o Support Services
o Others
By End Users
• Hospitals & Intensive Care Units (ICUs)
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Diagnostic Centers
• Others
By Distribution Channels
• Direct
• Indirect
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
