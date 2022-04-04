Global Green Power Market is Demonstrating Incredible Growth; A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate change is a serious issue and fortunately the world is taking it seriously. Today, majority of the global population is aware about global warming, ozone layer depletion and role of the greenhouse gases in it. Thanks to stringent government policies and increasing awareness amongst people, the global green power market is growing. The conventional methods of energy generation is definitely harming ecosystem, and in such difficult times, green power solutions do arrive as a saving grace. These solutions are also cost efficient and can be installed in almost any place, and this is why they are being preferred by everyone. On the other hand, major corporate companies are also turning towards green power solutions as per their corporate social responsibility (CSR).
The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the world in several ways. It has forced almost everyone to think more about the environment and what can a global catastrophe can do. The global green power market has been indirectly benefited by the recent pandemic. Currently, many nations have decided to come together and protect earth from any future calamity. In terms of revenue, the global green power market was valued at US$ 69,271.94 Mn in 2021, growing at an estimated CAGR of 18.87% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
The global green power market is being driven by the many factors like surging awareness about global warming along with increasing demand for alternative power generation sources. The sources which are not only cost efficient but also protect the environment. At present several countries including the likes of the United States and the United Kingdom have pledged to bring an end to use of petrol and this also helps the global green power market to grow. Along with these countries, many federal governments are promoting green power solutions by offering huge subsidies. The recently conducted climate summit in Paris saw many countries pledging to safeguard the planet.
The growth of the global green power market may get hindered by the high cost of installation. The installation is comparatively costlier than conventional energy sources and this is not everyone can afford. Irrespective of all the hurdles, the global green power market is forecasted to witness massive growth, courtesy of rapid innovation in the energy generation sector. Many industries are keenly working to bring down the cost factor in order to make these solutions affordable to everyone. Adoption of green hydrogen is likely to take this market forward. Recently an Indian minister had travelled to the country’s parliament in a car that runs on green hydrogen. These sorts of initiatives are promoting the green power market.
By Type, Solar Energy Segment is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate in the Global Green Power Market over 2022 – 2030
Availability of sunlight in most of the countries that are around the clock and ease of installation is driving this segment. Additionally, the installation of the solar energy panel requires very place space and is capable of generating energy enough for household purposes.
By Region, the Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth Over the Forecast Years, Driven by Continuously Rising Sales of Vehicles that are Equipped with Telematics
Thanks to countries like India, Japan and China taking some serious initiatives. Many Asian countries are concerned about growing pollution and hence promoting the use of greener power solutions extensively. Countries like Japan have successfully tested trains that run on solar power. Thus, such initiatives are driving the demand of the global green power market.
The key players operating in the global green power market are:
• Adani Group
• Brookfield Renewable Corporation
• Enel Spa
• GE Renewable Energy
• Iberdrola S.A.
• Orsted A/S
• Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
• Tata Power
• Vestas Wind Systems A/S
• Other Market Participants
Global Green Power Market Segmentation
The global green power market has been segmented by offering, by type, by application, by end users, by region which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:
Global Green Power Market Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Solutions
• Services
Global Green Power Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Solar Energy
• Wind Energy
• Hydroelectric Energy
• Biomass
• Others
Global Green Power Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Heating and Cooling in Buildings
• Transportation
• Industrial Processes
• Others
Global Green Power Market End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Residential
• Industrial and Commercial
• Utilities
Global Green Power Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Our 402+ Pages Report titled, “Global Green Power Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2015 - 2030”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2030)
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2020
o Base Year: 2021
o Forecast Years: 2022 – 2030
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends)
• Analysis on Impact of Covid-19: Global Green Power Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
o Mergers and Acquisitions
o Product Launches
o Investments Trends
o R&D Initiatives
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis, and business strategies
• Region-specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese, and other languages.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn