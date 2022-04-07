D&B Engineers and Architects Promotes Three Long Island Employees

Brittany A. Gaddy of Bayville, NY, Daniel S. Root of Lindenhurst, NY, and Carl J. Schmidlapp IV of Glen Cove, NY Promoted as New Associates D&B Engineers and Architects Logo

WOODBURY, NY, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization headquartered in Woodbury, NY, specializing in water supply, wastewater management and environmental engineering, has promoted three key employees as new Associates: Brittany A. Gaddy of Bayville, NY, Daniel S. Root of Lindenhurst, NY and Carl J. Schmidlapp IV of Glen Cove, NY.

D&B Engineers and Architects President Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE commented, “Ms. Gaddy, Mr. Root and Mr. Schmidlapp have demonstrated outstanding commitment to D&B and our clients. They are true assets to D&B and I wish them many more years of success in their new positions.”

In her new position as Associate, Ms. Gaddy continues to manage day-to-day activities for many projects within the Environmental Remediation and Multimedia Environmental Compliance Division at D&B Engineers and Architects’ Woodbury, NY office. Joining the firm in 2014, she currently has over seven years of engineering experience in environmental design, remediation and investigation projects, environmental assessments and multimedia environmental compliance as well as petroleum and chemical bulk storage tank design, compliance and permitting. She began her career with D&B Engineers and Architects as an engineer and currently serves as project manager for numerous public/private sector client projects including the Town of Brookhaven, Town of Oyster Bay, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Clean Water of New York. Ms. Gaddy earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Engineering Science with a specialization in Civil Engineering from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. She is a New York State Engineer-In-Training as well as a Certified Aboveground Storage Tank Inspector.

Mr. Root has assumed his new position as Associate with D&B Engineers and Architects where he continues to oversee a number of environmental design and investigation projects within the Environmental Remediation and Multimedia Environmental Compliance Division at D&B Engineers and Architects’ Woodbury, NY office. Mr. Root, who joined D&B Engineers and Architects in 2014 as an engineer after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Clarkson University, is an environmental engineer with more than seven years of experience working on a variety of environmental design and investigation projects including preparation of contract documents for the design and construction of soil vapor mitigation systems, implementation of petroleum spill remediation and UST closure projects, oversight of milestone inspections, management of the water disinfection as well as boiler and gas conversion projects.

In his new role as Associate with D&B Engineers and Architects, Mr. Schmidlapp continues to manage day-to-day activities on a number of ongoing projects within D&B Engineers and Architects’ Environmental Remediation and Multimedia Environmental Compliance Division where he also focuses on the growth of the company’s Drone Division at the Woodbury, NY office. Mr. Schmidlapp joined D&B Engineers and Architects in 2012 and currently has more than nine years of experience working on a variety of environmental projects including implementation of site characterization, environmental assessments, investigations and remediation projects for brownfield and petroleum contaminated sites as well as in multimedia environmental compliance. He began his career with D&B Engineers and Architects as an environmental scientist and currently holds project manager positions for numerous public/private sector client projects including several New York State Superfund Remediation projects with the NYSDEC as well as remediation projects for the Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. Holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies from Hobart College, Mr. Schmidlapp is a Certified Aboveground Storage Tank Inspector and is also a licensed FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot.

