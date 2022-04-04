Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of March 2022
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use:
• Babagoose Baby Throw
• Naked No More® One Piece
• Mama Coco Essentials Bundle
• Koala Hugs Newborn Swaddle Blanket
• Tiny Tot Innovations Breast Milk Freezer Storage Trays
• HOFISH Silicone Breastmilk Storage Bags(9oz/3pcs), Reusable Breast Milk Storing Bags, Freezer Breast Milk Storage Bags, Leak-Proof Bags for Breastfeed
• Sleëp 3-in-1 Convertible Swaddle
• Daily Baby
• Trimö Electric Nail Trimmer
• Orä Digital Ear & Infrared Thermometer
Food & Supplements:
• Organic Baby Probiotic Drops
Educational Products & Electronic Learning:
• Chalkboard Based Puzzle
Children’s Picture Books:
• Mysty the Mystical Unicorn
• Chickens Don’t Ski: A Lily Saves the Day Book
• Fairy Tale Trails: for Storytellers
• Bump Under the Rug
• Aiden & Adrian’s Journey into the Kitchen!: Buckwheat Pancakes
• Mango (the long haired ginger cat) Learns She is Adopted: It’s OK to be DIfferent Because Love is What Makes a Family
• Fear Not!: How to Face your Fear and Anxiety Head-On
• Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles
• Butterfly Love From Above
• “Am I a Unicorn?”
• A Flower in Her Heart: The True Story of An Artist Who Bloomed
• The Flip Side
• Rosie the Farm Truck
• Dogfish Stands Up to Bullying
Toys, Games & Puzzles:
• Treasures Await! Adventure Ship
• SavannaScapes
• Sharks Aliens Zombies
• Fit Heroes: A Fitness Adventure Game for Kids
• Playzone-fit kidtrix Doorway Swing System
• Slackers Ninjaline
• A Lovebird Named Lucy
• Stranger in the Mushroom Patch
• Captain Cake: Commander Pickle is in a Pickle
• My Big Notebook
• I Just Don’t Know: A Story for Social/Emotional Soft Skills Learning
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12):
• Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna
• Maxx and Me!: Maxx and Sophie’s Therapeutic Journey
Adult Books:
• Spirit Speaks Within You: The Awakening Guide To Tap Intuition, Gain Validation and Increase Healing
• Authentic Power: Give Yourself Permission to Feel
Miscellaneous:
• Rose Gold Sweet 16 Birthday Decorations
• manimo Weighted Cat
