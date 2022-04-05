Kleinschmidt Releases Ear to the River Hydropower Industry Report
Report developed through partnership with the Hydropower Foundation and the Ontario Waterpower Association
These results show that the hydro industry is changing rapidly to meet the growing needs of the overall clean energy transition.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is honored to publicly release the final results of the Ear to the River hydropower industry survey for owners by owners.
— Linda Church-Ciocci, Executive Director of the Hydropower Foundation
This survey of the North American hydroelectric industry was developed to provide an understanding of where the industry is currently and where it is headed. These results will also help lobbying efforts by providing data on how various policies could impact the role hydropower plays in the transition to a clean energy future. Partners and industry advisors worked to develop the focus of the survey, with an external survey firm conducting and managing the survey effort. The firm also conducted personal interviews with several hydropower owners to add qualitative context to the results. All respondents and individual responses are confidential, and the results have been presented by industry segment and geographic region to ensure anonymity.
“This is a groundbreaking initiative for the North American waterpower industry,” said Paul Norris, President of the Ontario Waterpower Association, “This first report provides a solid foundation upon which to build, and the insights provided can help inform our collective approach to advancing the contribution of waterpower to a clean energy future.”
“Most of the information available about the hydro industry is based on public information such as FERC filings. While this is great to know where the industry is currently, it doesn’t necessarily help to predict where the industry is going,” said Tim Oakes, Vice President of Kleinschmidt. “Having an annual survey of the industry will help owners, vendors, and suppliers understand opportunities to plan accordingly.”
“These results show that the hydro industry is changing rapidly to meet the growing needs of the overall clean energy transition,” said Linda Church-Ciocci, Executive Director of the Hydropower Foundation.
“This report is an important new resource that helps to illuminate near-term trends across the U.S. and Canadian hydropower sectors. The data is informative and a value-add for those seeking to better understand the future direction of the hydro industry,” said Jeffrey Leahey, Vice President of Strategic Marketing Innovations.
The report is available for download free of charge by visiting: https://info.kleinschmidtgroup.com/eartotheriver-results
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives. For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
About the Hydropower Foundation
The Hydropower Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a stronger future for the waterpower community. The Foundation actively engages and serves this clean energy source by supporting work in education, research, and workforce development. Its mission is to increase the waterpower community’s opportunity to contribute to society and the environment. Additionally, the Hydropower Foundation has the vision to be a recognized and credible leader in promoting research, education, and dialogue among and within the broad waterpower community, empowering waterpower to overcome its challenges and strengthen its contribution to a clean energy future. Areas of focus include environmental conservation; water management; workforce development including diversity, equity, and justice; research; operational optimization; and technological advancement. For more information, check our website at www.hydrofoundation.org.
About Ontario Waterpower Association
The Ontario Waterpower Association (OWA) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization promoting the sustainable development of waterpower resources in Ontario. Since 2001 the OWA has been representing the common and collective interests of the waterpower industry and advancing waterpower in Ontario. The Association is the voice for over 150 member companies and is committed to sustaining and enhancing Ontario’s existing waterpower assets and to providing new opportunities for waterpower development and industry growth across the province.
GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+1 803-395-0483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn