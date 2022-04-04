Life Coach Laqueda Ricks Hosts Red Carpet Divorce Party in Atlanta, Ga

Are you ready to explore the before, during, and after divorce? To lean about the mental, physical and legal process. Do you just want to hear the stories of survival. Then Join us April 9th, 2022” — Laqueda Ricks

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Coach Laqueda Ricks is hosting the ultimate Divorce Party on April 9, 2022, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Studio House Atlanta, 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30303. The perception of divorce has always been a sensitive issue, and this red-carpet event will be able to set the tone for how people view divorces.

There are a lot of negative connotations when it comes to the word 'divorce,' and Life Coach Laqueda Ricks is here to change that! With special panels hosted by Christal Jordan (Rolling Out Magazine) and Shakera McKenzie (Sis Hear Me), conversations, Q&As, and discussions will focus on life before, during, and after divorce. From red flags leading to divorce and healing afterward to couples therapy and a fireside chat about the mental, emotional, and physical process, it is all about highlighting reasons people should mark the end of their marriage with a party instead of negative feelings. When done thoughtfully and with the right mindset, divorce can be a hugely positive step for both parties involved, and this is what the event is all about – sharing with others why everyone should celebrate divorce!

Celebrity guests include Melody Holt (OWN's Love and Marriage Huntsville), Pastor D'wight Buckner (Lifetime's Married at First Sight), Christal Jordan (OWN's Put A Ring on It After Show), and Shakera McKenzie (TubiTV's Sis Let Me Tell You).

Laqueda Ricks, life coach and founder of The Divorce Party, says that it's time to change the negative connotations associated with divorce and make it a celebration of new beginnings.

Red Carpet will start at 6:00 pm, and the event will kick off at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are available at www.thedivorceparty.eventbrite.com

ABOUT LAQUEDA HICKS

LaQueda Ricks is a southern belle hailing from Louisiana. She has established a multifaceted career path that helps corporate professionals and creative entrepreneurs develop a vision for their endeavors. As an alumna of LeTourneau University with a B. A. in Human Resource Management, LaQueda has a hybrid role as an employee and visionary consultant for her job. She has innovatively structured a vision strategy to fortify + expand its mission exponentially. In this position, she is a pillar of purpose and a Human Resources professional with 18+ years of experience. Aside from serving as an HR connoisseur, she is also a certified Travel Advisor and Life Coach.