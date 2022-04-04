Providence Film Group LLC, a Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Enters Preproduction On Ambush Karaoke Pilot

Providence logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Film Group LLC, a Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) subsidiary, is pleased to announce that it has entered preproduction on the long-awaited pilot for Ambush Karaoke. Karaoke has reached the zenith of popularity with various popular clubs and bars coupled with the advent and popularity of world-renowned singing competitions.

Ambush Karaoke reintroduces karaoke to the world in a novel way, by combining the elements of music competition reality, comedy, fan interaction, social connection and virtual worlds. Ambush Karaoke is positioning itself to make a huge impact on the television landscape. The project will introduce technological innovations that will give the audience an upgraded, feel-good karaoke bar experience, via television and the metaverse.

After a search to find the best karaoke singers from around the country each week, Ambush Karaoke will present new music themes from which the selected hopefuls must choose. After the singers choose their music, they will be dramatically made over into the artist, from the era of song that they chose. The makeover process will be done by some of Hollywood’s most talented makeup, prosthetic, hair and costuming artists.

The weekly performances will be vetted by celebrity judges, but the ultimate decisions will be made by the fans and viewing audiences. The producers of Ambush Karaoke are happy to announce that there will be no more waiting to see who goes home and who stays. The show will utilize technology that will allow voting decisions about winners and losers, to be made in real time.

Industry veteran, Ron DeShay of World of Dreams Entertainment Group, is set to helm the show. Mr. DeShay was one of the original producers of the hit series’ American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. DeShay has spent the past 5 years studying viewing audiences by researching the best ways to captivate them in the fast changing television and streaming space. DeShay says, “Creating emotional connections between the audience and their content is one of the keys to creating successful shows. We’ve developed a few surprises to do just that with Ambush Karaoke.”

While Ambush Karaoke producers set out to test the theory of undiscovered artists in karaoke bars across the country, the selected contestants for the show will be battling for one coveted record deal with Franchise X Entertainment.

Karaoke is a subculture that's wildly diverse yet highly specific. Belle Aire, an artist and karaoke champion in her own right, will host, and guide our audiences through this unique karaoke experience. High profile DJ’s will also join Belle weekly. They will assist our host in keeping the atmosphere fun and lively. They will bring this sodality, to a much bigger stage. And the show will bring a much needed change to the music competition reality space. You will laugh, you will dance and you will swell up with warmth with the passionate singers who are just bringing musical joy to the tender soul of humanity. And when the perfect song is chosen, you’ll even sing along.

“We are very excited to begin shooting on the project. With the rapid advancement of technology we believe we will make a splash in the metaverse by developing karaoke bars in which singers can perform from all around the world”, states Providence Film Group President, Xavier Mitchell.

