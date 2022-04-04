Unexpected Growth Scenario seen in Global Medical Air Mattress Market with the Help of Segmentation
Global Medical Air Mattress Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4% over the Forecast PeriodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A medical air mattress is an alternate pressure mattress system designed to provide comfort to patients recovering from surgery who are confined to their beds for more than 15 hours each day. Patients with certain medical conditions are more likely to develop bedsores, which can lead to pressure ulcers and hence these mattresses help in the prevention of pressure ulcers. Medical air mattresses employ alternating pressure and low air loss therapy to stimulate circulation in the patient's body and prevent skin deterioration owing to poor blood flow. The air cylinders that make up the mattress overlay materials are laid parallel to each other and filled with air. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) is commonly used, but many leading players in the medical air mattress market are using textile-reinforced urethane plastic versions for the patient’s comfort. The material is strong and durable enough to hold up to 350 pounds of weight.
Patients with a variety of medical conditions, such as paraplegia or quadriplegia caused by spinal cord injuries, respiratory infections such as pneumonia, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, can benefit from a medical mattress designed to help alleviate symptoms and improve their experience. Over the last few years, the healthcare industry is heavily investing into medical equipment and patient care for better healthcare treatment. Hospitals and home care centers are looking forward to medical air mattresses which provide comfort to patients and help them recover sooner. Thus, with these factors the medical air mattress market is gaining an upsurge in demand.
During the Covid-19, medical air mattresses were in huge demand. There was a sudden rise in the demand of beds in the hospitals to treat covid-19 patients. As a result, mattress manufacturers all around the world observed an increase in demand for their products. Not just because additional beds were needed, but also because mattresses were being replaced on a regular basis due to wear and tear along with hygiene concerns. The medical air mattress market enabled healthcare workers to more easily and safely move extremely ill COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the manufacturers upgraded their mattress design to provide comfort to the patients as well as healthcare providers to conveniently move the patients. Thus, during the pandemic there was an increased demand for medical air mattress market globally.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1122
Key Takeaways – Global Medical Air Mattress Market:
• The global medical air mattress market was valued at US$ 1,092.45 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• Alternate pressure pads and pumps air mattresses are becoming popular in the healthcare industry. These air mattresses provide pressure redistribution technique for preventing and treating pressure injuries. For patients who cannot be shifted regularly, such as those receiving critical care, traction, respiratory issues, pain, or end-of-life care, an alternating pressure mattress is very helpful to avoid and manage pressure injury. Moreover, as these mattresses offer the capacity to relieve and prevent pressure sores. The distinctive form and design aids in reducing the amount of pressure a person applies to a crucial spot over time. Thus, with these advantages the alternate pressure air mattresses are gaining popularity in the medical air mattress market globally.
• Over the years, with the rising penetration of internet and emerging online platforms, more and more doctors, medical experts, nursing homes, and hospitals have shown interest in purchasing medical air mattresses. The global online platforms have made it simpler for the buyers as well the sellers to showcase and choose air mattresses at affordable prices by comparing them with all the product prices available on the online platforms. Furthermore, the online platforms provide hefty discounts and sale offers which allows the hospitals and home care organization to buy in bulk with hassle free delivery, which has led to a growth in demand for medical air mattresses market globally.
• With the rising geriatric population, the demand for home care is rising exponentially. The home care service providers are looking forward to provide the most comfortable medical equipment and supplies such as medical air mattresses for patient comfort as well as the care giver. Manufacturers as well are introducing various types of medical air mattresses specifically intended to relieve pressure sores and ulcers caused by immobility. Thus, with the rise of home care services, the demand for medical air mattresses market is also growing globally.
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the medical air mattress market. India, China and Japan are hugely investing into healthcare infrastructure and supplies for providing innovative comforting products such as air mattress. With the rising geriatric population in Asia Pacific, the demand for medical air mattresses has rose in the last few years due to its medical advantages such as sore prevention, increased blood circulation and additional comfort. Due to the increased disposable income amongst a huge population medical air mattresses are highly being preferred for patient care under the homecare category. Thus, with these above-mentioned factors, Asia pacific is proving to be a potential market for the medical air mattresses.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1122
A few of the players operating in the global medical air mattress market are listed below:
• AccuSure
• Agiliti Health, Inc.
• APEX MEDICAL CORP.
• Arjo
• Blake Medical Distribution
• BLUE CHIP MEDICAL
• Dr. Odin
• Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.
• Invacare Corporation Medical Depot Inc.
• MEDICAL KING, MedMattress.com
• Medtrica Solutions Ltd
• PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.
• Romsons Medsource
• Silver Cross
• SUNAD Home & Medicare Limited
• Other Industry Participants
How Absolute Markets Insights is Unique in Nature?
The research report on Medical Air Mattress Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
o Challenges
• Trends on Global Medical Air Mattress Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2021
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.
• We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, and Korean amongst others.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Medical Air Mattress Market:
By Types
• Foam Mattress
• Alternate pressure pads and pumps
• Air Jet mattress
• Inner Spring Hospital Mattresses
• Bariatric Mattresses
• Others
By Mechanism
• Manual
• Built-in pumps
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Pricing Model
• Rental
• Purchase
By End Use
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Nursing Centers
• Homecare
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Medical Air Mattress Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1122
Top Reports:
• Global Pressure Relief Devices Market – https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Pressure-Relief-Devices-Market-2019-2027-683
• Global Durable Medical Equipment in Healthcare Market – https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Durable-Medical-Equipment-in-Healthcare-Market-2019-2027-508
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn