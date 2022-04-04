Viking Pest Acquires Integrated Pest Management
Viking Pest Control, an Anticimex company, announced the acquisition of Integrated Pest Management of Hammonton, NJ.
This is an exciting time for Viking Pest Control, and we are excited to partner with Integrated Pest Management as it continues to solidify Viking as the leading pest control provider in New Jersey”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Pest Management (“IPM”) has been providing residential and commercial pest control services to greater Southern New Jersey since 1984 and is known for their local and personalized approach to delivering outstanding customer service. The partnership will enhance IPMs overall pest management solutions, while strengthening IPM’s delivery of service, increasing their local support, and ensuring quality service.
— Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest
Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest Control, commented, “This is an exciting time for Viking Pest Control, and we are excited to partner with Integrated Pest Management as it continues to solidify Viking as the leading pest control provider in New Jersey,” Bergmann added, “Integrated Pest Management is an excellent fit; we are excited about the latest addition to the Viking Family. We welcome the Integrated Pest Management team and will work side by side to continue providing excellent service to our customers”
David Damiano, President of IPM, added, “The partnership with Viking Pest Control is great news for our customers and employees. We are extremely excited about the pest control solutions it will bring, creating an industry-leading pest management partnership. With Viking offering customers the most innovative, digital, and hassle-free pest control solutions like SMART, everyone will enjoy the best, most advanced products, methods, and services on the market. Paul and his team were extremely professional, and we look forward to combining our experienced teams and the opportunities ahead.”
Viking is the modern pest control company. Through prevention, new technology, and sustainable solutions, Viking meets the demands for healthy environments. Viking Pest prides itself in offering the most effective and efficient pest control management solutions to residents and businesses of New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Eastern Shore of Maryland. With over 40 years of experience, the Viking team delivers custom-tailored solutions that far exceed the industry norm. Viking Pest is excited to provide sustainable solutions to IPM customers, improving the health and well-being of homes and businesses throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The Aust Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to IPM. David added “I know without the expertise of The Aust Group, I would have never made it to the finish line. They exceeded my expectations”.
Hanse Anderson LLP acted as legal advisor to IPM.
To learn more about Viking Pest’s full-service pest control and wildlife offerings, please visit https://www.vikingpest.com/pest-control-service/
Company: Viking Pest Control
Phone: 1-800-618-2847
Eric Gunner
Viking Pest Control
7323901634 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other