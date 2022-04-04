Global Latex Agglutination Test Kits Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis)
The global latex agglutination test kits market was valued at US$ 3,481.23 Mn in 2021 growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latex agglutination test is a laboratory procedure that checks for specific antibodies or antigens in a number of body fluids, such as saliva, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, or blood. The material is taken to a lab and combined with latex beads that have been coated with a specific antibody or antigen. If the suspected drug is present, the latex beads will cluster together (agglutinate).Singer and Plotz named the test Rheumatoid Factor Test when it was first introduced to clinical laboratories in 1965. Currently, the test is used to diagnose infections such as N. meningitidis, H. influenzae, and Hepatitis B, rubella and others. The test can also be used to detect bacterial antigens in body fluids to diagnose and treat diseases like pneumococcal infection, Haemophilus influenza type b (which has been linked to a number of serious illnesses like blood poisoning, lung infection, and infection of the heart's lining), or the presence of K1 antibodies. Hospitals and diagnostics centers are investing heavily in testing kits which provide accurate and rapid results for various diseases which has led to an increased demand for latex agglutination test kits market globally. The global latex agglutination test kits market was valued at US$ 3,481.23 Mn in 2021 growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
The COVID-19 pandemic, which is caused by the coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2), has become the largest public health disaster since the 1918 influenza pandemic. As COVID-19 spreads over the world, a rapid, yet accurate antibody test to detect infected persons in groups is urgently needed to take informed health decisions. Test kits based on antibody-dependent agglutination of antigen-coated latex particles were created to provide a rapid, accurate, and cost-effective serologic test with no instruments required. This test's simplicity made it appropriate for community use at the point-of-care (POC), which is propelling global latex agglutination test kits market demand.
Segmental Analysis: Global Latex Agglutination Test Kits Market
Staphylococcus aureus also known as called staph aureus, is a gram positive coccus that grows in clusters. In around a quarter of the population, it's a natural element of the skin and nasal flora, but if it overgrows or the skin is injured, it can cause disease by direct colonisation, toxin production, or both. Staphylococcus aureus is responsible for a number of pyogenic infections, including superficial suppurative lesions, food poisoning and toxic shock, among other disorders. Latex agglutination test for staphylococcus aureus, also known as MRSA, which can cause a variety of infections in the skin, soft tissue, blood, and lungs, leading to pneumonia, severe sepsis, and death, hence a staph test is recommended on a regular basis. Over 95% of pathogenic stains of ataphylococcus aureus produce protein A, either with or without clumping factor. The staph latex test uses a slide agglutination assay to detect agglutination (clumping factor and protein A) in order to identify staphylococcus aureus. Moreover, the frequency and relevance of staphylococcal infection is quick and requires precise diagnosis for proper patient management, especially because many common antibiotics are already resistant. Furthermore, there are various test types such as bacterial antigen test, blood & serum test, legionella pneumophila test, E. coli Latex test and others.
Hemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) is a bacterial infection that can lead to a variety of dangerous ailments, especially in infants. Hemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) is one of the leading causes of bacterial meningitis in infants and children. Invasive Hib disease is associated with high rates of mortality and long term morbidity including hearing loss, seizures and mental deficits. This bacteria usually spreads in a similar way to cold and flu viruses through infected droplets of fluid in coughs and sneezes. Latex agglutination test is being used for the qualitative detection of antigen from Haemophilus influenzae type b, present in body fluids as a consequence of infection or in blood cultures. During the test polystyrene latex particles coated with antibodies specific to the H. influenzae type b antigen make up the reagent. In the presence of enough homologous antigen, these latex particles agglutinate from which white blood cells, protein, and glucose are all measured in cerebrospinal fluid samples. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers Wellcogen Haemophilus influenzae b Rapid Latex Agglutination Test wherein a qualitative detection of antigen from the sample provides rapid and accurate results. Thus, there has been a rise in the demand for latex agglutination test kits market globally.
Diagnostic centers are keenly looking forward to accurate and rapid testing of patients for various types of diseases. As diagnostics provide information that can aid patients by allowing them to choose the best treatment, assisting health providers in selecting suitable preventative treatments, and providing critical prognostic data that can help them manage their care better. Rising demand for the point of care services has led to increased demand for latex agglutination test kits. As latex agglutination tests reactions can be reversed the use of systematic beads provide advantages of consistency and stable results. Moreover, the results of these tests can be obtained within a shorter time. Hospitals and diagnostics centers are highly preferring these test kits for diagnosis of various diseases which is boosting the global latex agglutination test kits market.
In the latex agglutination test kits market, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the forecast period 2022-2030. In the face of a global rise in measles cases, Asia Pacific countries have agreed to boost surveillance and immunisation programmes in order to eliminate the pediatric viral disease such as hepatitis B and rubella, by 2023. There has been a tremendous rise in the investments by government bodies as well as hospitals in latex agglutination test kits for accurate and faster testing of various diseases. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for the novel diagnostics methods to treat infectious diseases and invasive techniques, which has led to rise in demand for latex agglutination test kits market. Thus, Asia Pacific region is experiencing a promising growth in the latex agglutination test kits market.
Competitors:
Some of the players operating in the global latex agglutination test kits market are
• Alpha Laboratories
• Arlington Scientific, Inc
• Atlas Medical GmbH
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
• Biotec
• Hardy Diagnostics
• Henry Schein, Inc
• HiMedia Laboratories
• Lab M Limited
• Lorne Laboratories Limited
• Microgen
• Ngaio Diagnostics,
• Plasmatec
• Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
• Torax Biosciences Limited
• Trafalgar Scientific Ltd
• Other Market Participants
Global Latex Agglutination Test Kits Market:
By Test Type
• Bacterial Antigen test
• Blood & Serum test
• Staphylococcus aureus test
• Legionella pneumophila test
• E. coli Latex test
• Others
By Disease Indication
• Pneumococcal infection
• Hemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)
• Rubella
• Others
By End Users
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Specialty
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
