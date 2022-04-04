Global Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD) Pathology Market Growth & Trends:A Report by Absolute Market Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) pathology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The key factors driving the market include the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, the aging population, and initiatives by market players. Intracranial atherosclerosis occurs when a sticky substance called plaque forms in the arteries that carry blood to the brain, narrowing and blocking the vessels. It's all part of the same systemic process that might impact the heart or legs, resulting in a heart attack or walking difficulties. Blood flow to the brain can be limited if a vessel gets entirely stopped or significantly constricted, resulting in a stroke. Large artery atherosclerosis causes almost 20% of ischemic strokes, with over half of those occurring intracranially, and it has a high recurrence rate despite medical treatment. When compared to historical controls with intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD), advances in medical therapy have resulted in a drop in stroke rates among medically treated patients, but this rate remains substantial. Age, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, hyperlipidemia, metabolic syndrome, sedentary lifestyle and smoking are all traditional risk factors for symptomatic and asymptomatic ICAD.
Intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) is becoming more well-known as one of the leading causes of ischemic stroke worldwide, particularly among Asians. Several imaging techniques, particularly high-resolution magnetic resolution imaging (HRMRI) for visualizing intracranial vascular wall disease, have contributed to current understanding of ICAD. Recent advancements in the diagnosis and imaging techniques have led to better understanding of pathlogical characteristics of ICAD and important consequences for interpretation of plaque vessel wall imaging and provide insights into the pathogenesis of ischemic stroke. Thus, with further advancements the intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) pathology market is expected to boost globally.
COVID-19, which is caused by a coronavirus strain known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, has spread over the world, affecting health of billions of people. A link between COVID-19 and neurovascular illness has also been discovered in clinical investigations. Patients with COVID-19 appear to have worse results and a higher risk of death if they had pre-existing neurovascular illness. It has also been studied that Covid-19-related systemic and neurovascular alterations could potentially promote all types of ischemic stroke. Thus, these factors have boosted the global intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) pathology market to detect blockages in arteries that carry blood to the brain or blockages.
Global Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD) Pathology Market Report Highlights:
• In terms of product type, PTA Balloon Catheter in the intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) pathology market is widely preferred balloon angioplasty, which is an effective treatment for intracranial atherosclerotic disease that is generally safe. Its role in long-term secondary prevention of recurrent stroke in comparison to intracranial stenting and medicinal therapy is relatively high which has led to extensive adoption of the treatment and PTA balloon catheter.
• By diagnosis/imaging techniques, the most commonly prescribed tests to detect intracranial artery disease (ICAD) and evaluate stenosis are digital subtraction angiography (DSA), CT angiography (CTA), and MR angiography (MRA). In the last few years high-definition MRI (HD-MRI) is also being used on a large scale to directly depict the intracranial arterial wall. High-definition MRI is extensively being used as image acquisition, signal-to-noise with better image quality provides improved detection of complex atherosclerotic plaque.
• By end-user, the hospitals segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021 in the intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) pathology market, as hospitals are the primary point of care for treatment. Besides, hospitals offer superior care to their patients, and treatment cost is generally compensated, which is driving the adoption. Moreover, the government institutions are making huge investments to strengthen the neurovascular disease pathology functions to deliver advanced treatments and diagnostic techniques for better results.
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) pathology market over the forecast period. According to studies, regarding the incidence of ICAD, it varies especially by ethnicity and Asian people are at high risk to this disease due to the low lipid levels and high blood pressure. Recent advancements in medical and endovascular therapy have placed ICAD at the forefront of clinical stroke research to optimize the best medical and endovascular approach to treat this important underlying stroke. Moreover, government and healthcare institutions are investing heavily into healthcare infrastructure to have access to high tech imaging techniques for intracranial atherosclerotic disease.
Few of the Key Players in the Global Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD) Pathology Market:
• Acandis GmbH
• BALT group
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• CERENOVUS
• Medtronic
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
• Stryker
• Terumo Corporation
• Other Market Participants
Global Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD) Pathology Market Segmentation
Global Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD) Pathology Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Stent
• PTA Balloon Catheter
Global Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD) Pathology Market Diagnosis/Imaging Techniques Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• High-definition MRI
• Balloon test occlusion
• Computed tomographic angiogram (CTA)
• Transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD)
• Digital subtraction angiography (DSA)
• Others
Global Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD) Pathology Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Diagnostic centers
• Others
Global Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD) Pathology Market Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
