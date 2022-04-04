POPULAR GOLF TV SERIES LOOKING AT LOCATIONS HOME & ABROAD
Famous Irish club credits the show’s first Series with helping to keep it goingLONDON, GREATER LONDON, ENGLAND, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf’s Greatest Holes, the popular TV series first screened on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland last October with Paul McGinley’s choice of challenging holes across the island of Ireland, has captured the imagination of Tourist Boards and resorts across the world wanting to project their own attractions to golfers bent on fulfilling bucket list ambitions now that travel restrictions are lifted.
Following a successful premiere of the first Series in the USA on NBC’s GolfPass channel earlier this month and CNBC taking up the opportunity to screen the Series from June, producers are now looking at the USA, the Caribbean, Australia and other parts of Europe as prospective locations to film future Series.
“Reaction to the first Series going out on GolfPass has been incredible and confirms just how fascinated golfers are in destinations that feature beautifully designed holes on exceptional golf courses with historic landmarks nearby,” said fellow presenter and senior producer Chris Hollins. “It’s encouraged us to look at future locations both at home and across the other side of the world and we expect to announce the destination for the second Series soon,” he added.
The first in the six-part Series has already had a dramatic impact on bookings at featured courses in Ireland and Northern Ireland, with a particularly high number coming from America.
According to Gerry Maguire, Chairman of Carne Golf LInks in Co. Mayo on the far west coast of Ireland, it’s done more than just put the spectacular course on the map. “The response from the show has been tremendous and Carne has certainly benefited hugely, with many people referencing it on the phone when confirming their bookings. From a course management point of view and for the whole local community, it's been amazing and will help to keep the club going,” he said.
A similar story comes from a leading golf club in Northern Ireland. “The exposure of Royal Belfast to the American golfer via the Golf’s Greatest Holes Series has made a real impact on bookings and we look forward to welcoming many new visitors this year," said Stuart Thom, CEO of the oldest golf club on the island of Ireland located inland close to the famous city. “We’ve seen an overall increase in bookings for this season and particularly from the U.S. market, which is very encouraging as normally visiting golfers would look to play a majority of links golf while their over here.”
In addition to Tourism Ireland and headline sponsors of the first Series Motocaddy, the leading electric trolley brand, the travelogue nature of the show has attracted keen interest from airlines, car rental companies and specialist golf travel agencies.
“Our aim is to build a numerous 4-year partnerships with brands that can attract golf travellers and help them increase brand and product awareness in all 189 countries set to screen the Series over the next few years,” said Matt Jeschelnik of Boulder Creek International, who has masterminded the network distribution to over 30 broadcasters around the world, including the likes of Sky Germany, SuperSport in Africa, TenCent in China and Fox Sports in Australia.
“We know that sponsors of the first series have reported record sales on the back of their association with the show.” he added.
As well as the USA and the UK, Series One has been screened in Australia, Africa and across Europe. Over the next four years, the show is expected to reach an audience of up to 1 billion households and over 50 million digital viewers, plus significant website and social media audiences.
Other future locations suggested by golfers on the Series’ website or postings on social media include England, Scotland, USA and The Netherlands.
For more information about the show including how to watch, visit golfsgreatestholes.com
