Webcasting Gains Popularity In The Radio Broadcasting Market, Which Is Set To Reach $163 Billion By 2026

Radio Broadcasting Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet radio services are among radio broadcasting industry trends becoming popular, as they provide better sound quality, music search tools, and offer genre-specific channels to listeners online. Internet radio, also known as web-radio technology or webcasting, uses the internet as a medium of distribution for broadcasting instead of traditional radio waves, which are limited by the power of the station's transmitter and available broadcast options. Internet radio provides access to radio stations and live events from across the world, which is not possible through traditional radio broadcasting. Major companies providing internet radio are Pandora Media Inc, Spotify, Tune-In, and Slacker.

The global radio broadcasting market size is expected to grow from $125.39 billion in 2021 to $133.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The radio broadcasting market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $163.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Read more on the Global Radio Broadcasting Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-broadcastings-global-market-report

TBRC’s radio broadcasting market overview shows that Western Europe was the largest region in the market in 2021. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global radio broadcasting industry are Liberty Media Corporation, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, iHeartMedia Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Bouygues SA, Entercom Communications Corporation, Cumulus Media, Inc, FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC, Netease Inc, Nine Entertainment Co., and Holdings Limited.

TBRC’s global radio broadcasting industry analysis report is segmented by type into AM, FM, satellite radio, HD radio, by broadcaster type into public, commercial, by frequency band into very-low frequency, low frequency, medium frequency.

Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Am, Fm, Satellite Radio, Hd Radio), By Broadcaster Type (Public, Commercial), By Frequency Bands (Very-Low Frequency, Low Frequency, Medium Frequency) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a radio broadcasting market overview, radio broadcasting market forecast, radio broadcasting market size and radio broadcasting market growth for the whole market, radio broadcasting market segments, radio broadcasting market geographies, radio broadcasting market trends, radio broadcasting market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Radio Broadcasting Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2186&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Radio Advertising Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Traditional Radio Advertising, Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising, Terrestrial Radio Online Advertising, Satellite Radio Advertising), By Industry Application (BFSI, Consumer Goods And Retail, Government And Public Sector, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-advertising-global-market-report

Radio Station Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Broadcast Radio, Satellite Radio, Online/Mobile Radio), By Application (Advertising, Public license fee, Subscription), By End Use (Entertainment, Communications, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-station-global-market-report

TV And Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Radio Broadcasting, Television Broadcasting), By Broadcaster Type (Public, Commercial), By Application (Residential, Government, Airports, Hospitals, Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tv-and-radio-broadcasting-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

