Accepting Crypto Payments With ForumPay Gives ECS Jets The Edge

ForumPay and ECS Jets offers crypto consumers a convenient way to charter private aircraft

Crypto is a technological tour de force and will revolutionize the charter business industry.”
— Jason Johnson, ECS President and CEO
UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider has today announced a partnership with ECS Jets that enables the rapidly expanding population of crypto consumers to use their preferred wallet and crypto currency to charter private aircraft. The international aircraft charter broker is also benefitting from the faster transaction speed of ForumPay’s market leading crypto payments technology, over that of traditional payment systems, giving it an advantage in a highly competitive market.

Paying with crypto for an ECS Jets charter is fast, secure, and straightforward, with the client simply scanning the QR code presented online via an email payment link. The ForumPay technology instantly converts the crypto payment into fiat at the best available conversion rate with funds settled to the ECS Jets bank account on the next business day. The end-to-end payment process is fully automated and transparent with no risk from potential crypto price volatility.

Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “Blockchain technology is rapidly transforming the global payments landscape for both consumers and businesses alike. Our announcement today demonstrates the multiple commercial benefits available for enterprises that are among the early adopters of our next generation payments technology.”

“Crypto is a technological tour de force and will revolutionize the charter business industry” said Jason Johnson, ECS President and CEO. “Accepting crypto gives us the edge to instantaneous make transactions with more ease, to satisfy the demand for young new wealth. With overall demand being so high in the private jet industry, with crypto payments being faster it allows us to secure aircraft quicker with better opportunities of not losing availability or options for clients.”

ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our core processing technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 300+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for all purchases from everyday goods and services to luxury goods, automobiles, real estate, and now private jets. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting other popular payment options, including cash, credit cards and bank transfers but simpler, faster, and more secure.

In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that spend crypto with merchants are new customers and spend twice the amount of money than that of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.

ECS Jets is excited to announce a new partnership with ForumPay. ECS is an Aircraft Charter Broker committed to providing private aviation solutions that empower clients to complete their mission. Corporate, pleasure, or a little bit of both, ECS has the perfect private jet charter to get you to your destination in style and comfort.

We provide our clients with an exceptional private aviation experience with a focus that centers on comfort, efficiency, performance, reliability, safety, and service. The security of our clients is extremely important. We are a leader in the private aviation industry with safety standards that ensure our passengers step foot on only the safest aircraft available for charter.

Whether reserving flight plans or safely delivering clients to their destination, we aim to please. Clients notice the difference the first time they charter a plane with ECS. For additional information or for a fast quote for your next luxury flight please visit the ECS website at www.ecsjets.com.

