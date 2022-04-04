Niha Amin & Shanzey Al-Amin and Lorna Hawthorne Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Niha Amin & Shanzey Al-Amin, Founded Canadian-based skincare brand Bridal Glow by Zeyl Beauty Lorna Hawthorne, Co-Founder of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, Co Founder of LLHOMD Candice Georgiadis

Niha Amin & Shanzey Al-Amin, Founded Bridal Glow by Zeyl Beauty. Lorna Hawthorne, Co-Founder of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, Co Founder of LLHOMD.

Opportunity is one of the greatest tools that a person can grasp. I fully support the old saying that “Opportunity knocks, but once.”” — Lorna Hawthorne, Co-Founder of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Sales, growth, expansion... all parts of a corporate plan, require marketing. Candice Georgiadis is skilled at a wide array of cutting edge marketing methods. Reach out to her at the below contact options to get started. Putting the sales and marketing teams together with her assistance could make the rest of 2022 a major success, catapulting your business ahead of the competition.

Candice Georgiadis further discusses sales and marketing in a recent Forbes article.

-

Niha Amin & Shanzey Al-Amin, Founded Canadian-based skincare brand Bridal Glow by Zeyl Beauty

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth about being a founder has to be that it is easy. From the outside looking in, being a founder often looks easy as you get to create your work schedule and determine what your work looks like. As a founder, we work more hours than we ever have compared to our previous careers. These hours are often all over the place as we have to work through odd hours to account for the different time zones of our global team.

Another myth about being a founder is that you are on your own. While this is true, this experience can often feel lonely. However, help is always available should you seek it — all you have to do is ask. Other founders are always willing to lend a helping hand or listening ear as they can best understand the unique situation and experiences one goes through when creating a business.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

This career path provides freedom but requires hard work and dedication to sustain it. To become a founder, you have to be self-sufficient, a self-starter and disciplined to work independently without any instructions. As founders, we had to embrace being Jack of All Trades and juggle multiple hats. Each day brings forth a completely different experience and a new role that we must achieve to succeed. Founders need high-level leadership skills to inspire and encourage those who work with them. Above all, you need to be passionate about your business. As long as you have this passion, you can learn new skills daily and make your business an absolute success while doing what you love.

The ultimate difference between being a founder and having a regular job is the ability to leave work at the office and not take it home — work-life balance is often hard to manage as a founder. Regular jobs are also fantastic because it provides financial security, stability, and structure. As founders, we are responsible for the success of our business and the well-being and success of our team members and customers.

Above all, we believe that everyone should do what they love, whether running their own business or working for someone who does. As long as you love what you do, you can overcome any obstacle and live a fulfilling life.

Read the rest here

-

Lorna Hawthorne, Co-Founder of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, Co Founder of LLHOMD

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

OPPORTUNITY: Opportunity is one of the greatest tools that a person can grasp. I fully support the old saying that “Opportunity knocks, but once.” The trajectory of the beauty industry is changing, especially now, when women of color have a greater voice. The last two years of staying indoors have given all of us the opportunity to rethink how we want to live our best lives. It has allowed us to focus on ourselves and fully understand what we want and need out of certain facets of our life. This is also a part of the reason why I started LLHOMD.

DETERMINATION-: Success is impossible without determination. I have juggled being a wife, mother, entrepreneur, and student, at the same time. However, I was determined to be the best version of myself in each one of those roles- failure was not an option.

SUPPORT-: To succeed in any venture a support system is imperative. That support can come in a plethora of ways- mentally, emotionally, financially, spiritually, or physically. Your support system is similar to beams on a house- they are pillars that hold you up and aid you in establishing a solid foundation. I have learned to garner support from family and friends along my life’s journey. It is always important to remember that support is a perpetual necessity. The old adage that no man (or woman!) is an island, still reigns true today.

The full interview is available here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis