National Veterans Nonprofit Announces Appointment of First Chairpersons in the States of North Carolina and Oregon

State Funeral for World War II Veterans announces Ms. Patricia Harris, Chair in the Tar Heel State. Mr. Keith Wittnebel, Vietnam Veteran, Chair for Oregon.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Funeral for World War II Veterans is pleased to announce United States Army (Ret.) and Gulf War Veteran, Ms. Patricia Harris, the first woman State Commander of the American Legion in North Carolina, is our Chairperson in the Tar Heel State. Mr. Keith Wittnebel, a Vietnam Veteran, and Purple Heart recipient is the new Chairman for the State of Oregon.

On Labor Day of 2017, State Funeral for World War II Veterans launched a nationwide petition drive to convince the President of the United States to designate a state funeral in Washington D.C. for the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Only one remains, Hershel “Woody” Williams, Iwo Jima, 1945. This single state funeral would provide special recognition, and serve as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945.

“Patricia is a proven leader of men and women,” said Don Ballard, Medal of Honor holder from Vietnam who lives in Kansas City and serves on the State Funeral National Board of Directors. “Her work and devotion to the American Legion put her in the top tier of Veterans in my opinion.”

“Like our National Chairman, Mr. Bill McNutt, I was raised by a World War II Veteran. “ said Ms. Harris “I am blessed to have known many across my home state of North Carolina.”

James McCloughan received his Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam. Like Ballard, he serves on the National Board of State Funeral for World War II Veterans. He said “ A Vietnam Navy veteran like Keith Wittnebel should be perfect to quickly convince his State Congressional delegation to write to President Biden, who has the sole authority to act on our organizations request. “

Assisting Patricia Harris in North Carolina will be US Marine Corps (Ret.) Veteran Tammy Williamson. She will serve on the North Carolina State board. “The first Afro America Marines were trained in our state in 1942. I look forward to helping my friend Patricia Harris get our resolution through our state legislature. “

Over 20 states are on record supporting this appeal to President Joe Biden. They have either passed a resolution through their legislatures or had their Congressional delegations sign a letter to the White House. They include Texas, Louisiana, Utah, Missouri, Minnesota, West Virginia, Tennessee, Montana, Utah, Arizona, West Virginia and many more.

In total, 473 Medals of Honor were awarded to World War II servicemen. Today only Hershel "Woody" Williams, remains with us. He is from West Virginia and is 99 years young.

Mr. Wittnebel said “Through my work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and my career for the wonderful city of Medford, Oregon, my wife Marta and I know a lot of leaders. I am confident we can get the Congressional delegation in our state to write to Joe Biden in the near future supporting this necessary non Presidential State Funeral. “

During a recent interview, Iwo Jima Medal of Honor recipient, Woody Williams said, “The idea of a state funeral for the last of us (WWII MOH recipients) to go is great. The nation needs this. It brings recognition to all 16 million of us who wore the uniform. A state funeral is part of our nation's history that can never be erased. I have met with Rabel McNutt, the school child from Texas who came up with this idea. It is unique and original. “

“The United States has held many state funerals for Generals, but never one for an enlisted man,” said Lee William “Bill” McNutt, Co-Founder and Chairman. “We are working successfully all across the nation with patriotic Veterans like Ms. Harris and Mr. Wittnebel to convince President Biden to act and act quickly.”

Both Patricia Harris and Keith Wittnebel are recruiting a State Board for their respective states. Self-nominations are welcome. Ms. Harris in North Carolina can be reached at Sgtpattycak1wvss@gmail.com and Mr. Wittnebel in Oregon at KW3750@gmail.com

About State Funeral for World War II Veterans

State Funeral for World War II Veterans exists to convince the President of the United States to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, as a final salute to the 16 million men and women of the Greatest Generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945. For more information on how to join us in this mission please visit www.worldwar2salute.org.